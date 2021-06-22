Oh Boy: Mampintsha’s Mother Slams Babes Wodumo Yet Again

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's mother are clearly not ready to put an end to the war between them

This comes after Mampintsha's mother threw shade at Babes over being left out of the birth of her grandson

According to the elderly woman, she heard about the birth through strangers and was still sceptical about whether it really happened

Mampintsha's mum has once again lashed out at Babes Wodumo and her son. Speaking to the Daily Sun, Zama Gumede said that she was not informed about her grandchild’s birth.

She told the publication that the couple did not inform her that they had given birth to a son.

“I heard it from strangers. What I said on that video was true and I’ll stand by it. But if there’s really a son, I hope to see him one day and hold him as he’s my grandson.”

The chaos all started when the elderly woman hurled insults at Babes and her family over how she was treated at their wedding. She went on to accuse Babes of being a liar and faking her pregnancy.

Gumede accused Babes of wearing sponges to give the illusion of a pregnancy belly, earning the newborn the nickname 'Sponji'.

Mampintsha's mother apologises to Babes Wodumo

However, Gumede seems to be flip flopping because she only recently apologised to Babes for making these accusations. In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, the 65-year-old woman said she lashed out at Babes Wodumo out of anger.

“At the end of the day, she is my daughter-in-law, and we have to iron out issues and move past. Mandla is my son, and if he chooses Babes Wodumo, then there’s nothing I can do.”

She said she had asked for a meeting between Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha and herself.

“I want to apologise to her in person, and we move on as a family. I want to be a responsible mother to both of them.”

