Babes Wodumo Still at War, Throws Shade at Mother in Law

Babes Wodumo recently gave birth to her first child, but she did not let that stop her from throwing shade at her estranged mother-in-law

The media personality reposted a story that called Mampintsha's mother a drunk who was wrong about Babes faking her pregnancy

Babes reacted to the story with laughing emojis, much to her fans' and followers' amusement

Babes Wodumo made it clear that she was still at war with her mother-in-law, Zama Gumede, after she re-shared a post that described the elderly woman as a drunk.

Babes Wodumo threw some shade at her estranged mother-in-law.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Babes celebrated her birthday but also threw a jab at Mampintsha’s mother who had accused her of faking her pregnancy.

The post said that the woman was under the influence of alcohol when she made the unfounded accusation.

An amused Babes re-shared the post along with laughing emojis, much to the amusement of fans.

Twitter user @wowolowzar said:

“She must really hate her mother in law.”

@pathatrick said:

“No ways.”

@cheriflavour said:

“Lmao Babes posted this.”

Babes and mother-in-law Zama Gumede at loggerheads

Babes and Zama have had an estranged relationship since their public spat spilled over at the musos‘ wedding. Briefly News reported that according to Mampintsha’s mother, Zama Gumede, Babes’ family are not good enough for her son and they excluded her from everything.

In a rant caught on video, Gumede slammed Babes and the Simelanes. She also went as far as accusing Babes Wodumo of faking her pregnancy. Babes Wodumo is reportedly six months pregnant and did not take the accusations lying down. She threatened to take Mampintsha’s mother to court.

Mampintsha’s mother apologises

Mampintsha’s mom Zama extended an olive branch to her daughter-in-law Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, after the two were embroiled in a nasty war of words. In a candid interview with Briefly News, the 65-year-old woman said she lashed out at Babes Wodumo out of anger.

In a video that went viral, Zuma went on a tirade accusing Babes of controlling Mampintsha, whose real name is Mandla Maphumulo.

She accused her of turning Mampintsha against his family during the couple’s wedding at Ebandla Hotel in Ballito earlier this year.

She went on, saying Babes used every trick in the book to block them from attending the wedding. But now, she wants to turn a new leaf with her Gqom musician daughter-in-law, who's from Lamontville, south of Durban.

