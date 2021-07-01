Babes Wodumo Speaks Out Against Abuse, Wants Women to Take a Stand

Beloved media personality Babes Wodumo has opened up about her abusive history with her now-husband, Mampintsha

The Wololo hitmaker urged women stuck in abusive relationships to speak out so that they could get the help they needed

The starlet said that she was choosing to move on from her experience and focus on the future with her partner and their child

Babes Wodumo may have moved on from her abusive past but she does feel strongly about women speaking up if trapped in similar situations.

Babes Wodumo wants women to speak out against abuse. Image: @babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Speaking to the Sowetan, the singer and songwriter said that she has moved on from the domestic abuse case with her husband Mampintsha, real name Mandla Maphumulo, which first surfaced in 2018.

She encouraged women trapped in abusive relationships to speak up.

“Never be quiet about it [GBV], but also don't be afraid to keep the story clear so we can work on it the correct way,” she told the publication.

Babes is no longer dwelling on that part of her life and is now focused on being a mom.

“Motherhood is new to me but I've got friends and family and my husband by my side, so I would manage and I'm very excited about everything.”

The starlet revealed that they were keeping the baby’s name a secret up until they can do a big reveal.

What is not secret, however, is the gender of the baby. Although they may have tried to keep their boy hidden, Mampintsha’s mother has been out on the streets, throwing jabs again.

Mampintsha’s mother slams Babes Wodumo once again

Mampintsha's mum once again lashed out at Babes Wodumo and her son. Zama Gumede said that she was not informed about her grandchild’s birth.

She said that the couple did not inform her that they had given birth to a son.

“I heard it from strangers. What I said on that video was true and I’ll stand by it. But if there’s really a son, I hope to see him one day and hold him as he’s my grandson.”

The chaos all started when the elderly woman hurled insults at Babes and her family over how she was treated at their wedding. She went on to accuse Babes of being a liar and faking her pregnancy.

