Babes Wodumo has raised some concerns about her marriage to Big Nuz member Mampintsha after a shady viral video

The Wololo hitmaker was seen kissing someone she claims to be a male bestie in a video that made many netizens uncomfortable

The video stirred up some messy reactions as people called for her husband to share his opinion on the so-called friendship

Babes Wodumo is under fire after a video of her kissing another man did its rounds on social media. Followers now feel that the Gqom star's marriage to Mampintsha may be in trouble.

Babes Wodumo was seen kissing another man in a viral video. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Things are looking shaky in Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo's marriage after a video of Sponge's mother kissing another man was shared on social media. Many are now waiting for the husband to share his response.

The South African reported that many social media users are convinced that Babes Wodumo is cheating on Mampintsha. The hitmaker was seen locking lips with a man she alleges to be her male best friend.

Twitter users were not having the explanation as many called for the whole "male bestie" terms and conditions to be reviewed.

@Nte_bogeng wrote:

"This thing ya di Male Bestie must be reviewed."

@Kapella2860 said:

"Life has taught me that when a man becomes your "friend", he wants you. If you are an idiot, one day you will wake up naked, next to your "bestie" who will ask you to accompany him to get his girlfriend."

@Zwely10111 tweeted:

"Can someone please tag Mampintsha, I want to see flying mpama before the sun goes down."

@t_dzyl wrote:

"When Mampintsa sees this..."

