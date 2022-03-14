Uncle Waffles has had one of the most eventful weekends of her career after having her very first performance in the United Kingdom

The DJ's fans back in South Africa caught glimpses of her gig and many were left feeling a little underwhelmed by the overhyped debut

Followers took to social media to express their thoughts on Uncle Waffles in the UK and many seem to agree that she has lost her flavour

Uncle Waffles has been falling flat with her followers lately. The newly international DJ had her first performance in the UK this past weekend and many fans were left feeling a little unimpressed.

The female DJ who gained her fame from her insane performance of Adiwele by Kabza de Small has begun to lose her wow factor. Fans were left feeling underwhelmed after her UK debut gig.

Followers took to Twitter to share their performance of Uncle Waffles' international gig. Peeps are starting to lose interest in the DJ who once broke the internet and gained a follower from US rapper Drake.

@Qiniso_Thole wrote:

"Adiwele ain't doing the things for her anymore."

@wendyxsibz said:

"The Uk is filled with fake Piano fans, Waffles played “ly'ntsimbi zase envy” and general admission lot just stood there."

@LeboLebo tweeted:

"But we didn't need American Twitter to tell us how not so good Uncle Waffles is with sets. We know that she's a performer, if you remove that and the beautiful face then no one can listen to her set after Adiwele."

@coconuthug wrote:

"That's how toxic people of this country are, they totally gonna base uncle waffles performance in the UK out of 1 tweet and conclude, some enjoyed it but those won't be highlighted being black is such a task in this world & we have no one to blame but each other."

IOL reported that Uncle Waffles managed to sell out the venue of her Birmingham performance. The DJ also joined Focalistic, DJ Maphorisa and Davido at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.

