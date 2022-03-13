Rachel Kolisi misbehaving and being a fan girl, stuns Mzansi in gorgeous dress

Siya and Rachel Kolisi are one of South Africa's most inspirational couples and they have stunned Mzansi with their gorgeous outfits

Rachel wore a stunning dress and gushed at how amazing her husband's speech about equality in sports

Siya joked that Rachel had misbehaved and that he would not be bringing her with again and said she was being a fangirl

Rachel Kolisi shared some stunning pics of herself and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi after they attended the SA Sports Awards.

Siya accepted an award on behalf of the SA Rugby Union for Federation of the Year. The public also voted and named him the People’s Choice Sports Star Of The Year.

Rachel and Siya once again set new couple goals, Rachel stunned Mzansi with her gorgeous dress. Photo credit: @rachelkolisi

However, Rachel stunned Mazanis with her gorgeous dress which she wore to the event. Apparently, things got out of hand. Siya jokingly apologies for Rachel's behaviour and said that won't be coming again.

"What a WOW of an evening!! @makazoli wasn’t happy because ndimlontshile .

@rachelkolisi misbehaving and being a fan girl, @tatjanaschoen thank you so much for understanding. She’s not coming again @rachelkolisi your dance moves though

Congrats to all the winners and thanks to all those that voted ❤️."

Siya delivered an inspiring speech about gender equality in sport. He admitted that men get all the money and women work just as hard. He encouraged men to speak up for women.

Fans took to social media in reactions to Rachel and Siya's stunning posts

Teboho T-Bone Hlahane:

"Meeting you and Siya was a highlight of mine and Ntombizivele Matshoba, who has since passed away. That night played out like a movie and I was so impressed with how composed you guys were given the hectic schedules you were following since the rugby world cup victory. You kept your cool despite the fatigue. You guys are true champs on so many levels.

There are so many reasons why that night is unforgettable, including finding you an escape route to get to your transport. Lol what drama. The Playhouse was my second home for a very long time. Ntombi was so beautiful that night I couldn't believe she was my date, my woman. And she had a great time.

Siya's life journey resonated well with Ntombi and our son's name is also Siya. From EC.

Siya's speech was re-inspiring. I pray you two stay together forever despite life's challenges. Thank you for being you. Coz you are amazing. And thank you for the memories of selfies, photos, advice, chats and drama. Lol

Congrats on the Award. Well deserved, well earned. Gratiously accepted. God bless you.

And a huge thank you to Sumayya for being the host of the year. One night, a lifetime of memories."

Andrew Bosch:

"Beautiful family and speech about the inequalities in sport. "

Monique Lottering:

"❤️you looked stunning.. and yes, Siyas speech was truly inspiring. Thank you Siya "

