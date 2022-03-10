Mrs K posted a private clip that her husband Siya Kolisi made after hitting the gym as sweet revenge for the sleeping video the national rugby captain had posted of her

The video shows Siya telling his bae that he's about to drink a protein shake after a good workout session

Peeps online were tickled pink by the video and wondered what Siya will do as a come back to Rachel's act

Siya Kolisi took a bathroom clip of himself getting psyched up after hitting the gym. He sent it to his wife, Rachel Kolisi, who was tickled pink enough to share it online.

In the clip, Siya can be heard saying:

"Yo babe, I'm feeling pumped."

He coupled the message with a quick curl of his bicep muscle to prove that he really had been working out.

Siya Kolisi shot a video of himself hyped up after gym and sent it to his wife, Rachel, who shared it online. SA is howling. Image: rachelkolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Instagram peeps were captivated by the sweet banter between the Kolisis and by Rachel's caption about her husband. Injecting some hilarious sarcasm into her post, she wrote:

"I’ve never met someone as humble as Siya."

An enamoured nokwazi_mkhatshwa_ revealed:

"My son is such a fan... I keep wishing I could surprise him with even a shout-out from you. His name is Athikuhle."

naledieyes mused about Siya and Rachel's relationship and her chance encounters with them:

"You are beyond lucky guurll to have him as your darling and papa to your bundle of joys... I've seen you two numerous times and one point served you...humble family ever...keep him closer and God continue to Bless your Family Much Love ❤ ps: once met him outside walking to the shop with no Shoes on "

clairecobble who jokingly feared for Rachel over the banter said:

"Eish you’re feeling brave today!!"

sunnytembani echoed the above sentiment:

"You didn’t!!!!."

wendy_nevin pointed out the sweetness of revenge:

"Lol - payback for the sleeping video!"

“Sleeping Beauty”: Siya shares hilarious video of Rachel Kolisi sleeping on her birthday

Playful pranks are the norm in the Kolisi household and Briefly News reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a hilarious video of Rachel fast asleep on her birthday. He also shared some stunning snaps of the location they were staying at.

The Kolisi family were relaxing in the lap of luxury on the Dolphin Coast at the Perivoli Lagoon House, an exclusive ultra-contemporary luxury villa offering exceptional experiences.

Rachel turned 32 and many people took the opportunity to wish her a very happy birthday. People have warned Siya that she will get her revenge.

