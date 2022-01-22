Siya Kolisi poked fun at his wife Rachel by filming her fast asleep on her birthday

The video has been viewed over 200 000 times and people are warning Siya to prepare for the eventual revenge prank

Social media users have taken to the internet to comment on the video and wish Rachel a happy birthday

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has shared a hilarious video of Rachel fast asleep on her birthday. He also shared some stunning snaps of the location they are staying at.

Social media users are expecting Rachel to get him back for his latest prank. Photo credit: @siyakolisi

The Kolisi family are relaxing in the lap of luxury on the Dolphin Coast at the Perivoli Lagoon House, an exclusive ultra-contemporary luxury villa, offering exceptional experiences.

Rachel has turned 32 and many people took the opportunity to wish her a very happy birthday. People have warned Siya that she will get her revenge.

Social media users loved the adorable snaps with the gorgeous landscape in the background

imagesbyimari:

"No man!!! You better have a big present for her to make up for this "

nicksydney2:

"Happy birthday and skipper, hope you are faster than Rachel when she sees this.. ."

welliesfitness__:

"I can see a payback coming! "

michifortune:

"That video was the best #SleepingBeauty."

gillianjosephineduplooy:

"Lol Siya... all the best trying to make up for that clip..."

liandabarnes:

"She’s stunning - hopefully understands that you shared it cos you think she’s beautiful. Happy birthday to her."

Here is his post showing off the amazing views at the luxury resort.

