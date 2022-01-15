In a spot of playful banter Siya Kolisi hit back at his wife Rachel in a social media post

She had originally shared a snap of her favourite people, however, Siya was not featured in the pic

In a funny post, Siya shared a pic of his family and intentionally cropped Rachel out of the snap

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africa's power couple, Rachel and Siya Kolisi have shared some hilarious posts on social media with each other.

They revealed who their favourite people are in two separate posts. Rachel got the ball rolling with her post of her favourite people, however, Siya was missing from the snap.

Siya Kolisi showed that he is still a child at heart with his playful banter. Photo credit: @siyakolisi, @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya playfully took exception to this and shared a post in reply to Rachel's and caption it with:

"My favourite people in the whole earth @rachelkolisi shots fired back."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Rachel's original post ironically included the exact same people as Siya's making the banter between the two that much more heartwarming. However, Rachel points out that Siya intentionally cropped her out of the photo.

rachelkolisi:

"Also, you cropped the whole me out savage."

She added later that she thought he was childish in a good way.

" You’re childish"

Rachel captioned her post with:

"Last few days soaking up my favourite people in the whole world! "

Fans took to social media in reaction to the touching post

vusiano_89:

"❤️❤️love you guys always get excited when I see y'all at the Airport. "

bronschelin:

"Sooo cute!!! Love the banter between you two ❤️"

sophiek77:

"Please keep this challenge going Love that you both show how much you love your people "

Get it girl: Rachel Kolisi announces that she will be going back to school, “Officially a student again”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that SA’s darling and fun mom Rachel Kolisi is starting the new year with a bang and has peeps inspired after she took to social media to announce that she will be going back studying again.

The 30-year-old shared the good news on recent Instagram post saying:

“I’M OFFICIALLY A STUDENT! - again!”

While she didn’t go into detail about what she will be studying, Rachel shared in the lengthy caption how she has been wanting to study for a long time now but just had not had the opportunity to.

“Finally decided to take a dive and do it. Still trying to figure out how I’m going to manage everything,” she said.

Source: Briefly News