Lol: Rachel Kolisi Teases the Kids as They Go Back to School in Hilarious Post

South African schools reopened on Wednesday, 19 January and Rachel Kolisi shared how her day went

The fun mom posted two family photos with her children of what looks like before and after school

It’s the pic of her chilling in the pool with a champagne glass in hand as her family sadly looks at her that has peeps in stitches

With all schools officially reopened today (Wednesday, 19 January) Rachel Kolisi shared a Instagram post poking fun at the occasion.

Her post features two images. In the first she is huddled together with her children in a warm embrace while in the second she is chilling in the pool with champagne in hand while the rest of her family looks at her in disapproval.

Rachel captioned the funny post:

“Back to school today and I’m definitely somewhere in between these 2 pictures! Where did you land after the drop off? Pic 1, 2 or both?”

Her followers shared their light hearted comments on the post:

Sonzd wrote:

“So, after 16 years (from pre-school to Matric) we’re now done with school can I hear choirs of angels singing Hallelujah? Yes.”

robyn_collyer reacted:

“Love this.”

ladyj_oy said:

“Second frame, definitely!”

Khanyacona replied:

“It’s the second frame for me.”

Simonedasneves wrote:

“1st pic needs a frame.”

Amygracefh reacted:

“Sobbed the whole morning.”

charlottez2021 said:

“Congratulations lovely family.”

tessjennings0 commented:

“Defos the second picture... unless you're the teacher... that's me.”

