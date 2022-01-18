A woman named Nydia Maritza shared a video of herself re-enacting how she found out she was 6 months pregnant

The funny video goes into detail about how she found out she would be having a baby boy even though she had been on birth control

The real life event happened back in 2019 and Nydia’s post left her followers with many questions

A young woman, Nydia Maritza (nydia_mv) recently took to social media to imitate her surprised reaction when she learnt that she was 6 months pregnant at her doctor’s appointment.

A young woman shared a video explaining how she found out she was 6 months pregnant. Image: nydia_mv / Instagram

The beautiful mum posted the funny video on TikTok and it currently has over 13 700 likes. In the clip she is seen re-enacting the conversation between herself and her doctor who reveals the good news. The doctor further shares that the birth control she was using did not work and that she will be having a healthy baby boy. Although the video was posted recently, Nydia confirmed that this was a true story from 2019.

Online users shared their shocked responses on the post, with some saying they had also been through the similar experience.

the law girl said:

“That baby better grow up to be a magician with how he appeared out the blue.”

Spaghettiforjo reacted:

“I do not claim this energy.”

Bryanna Guzman asked:

“What birth control?!”

Estefanía reacted:

“Congrats??”

Elaine wrote:

“Random but I’ve never seen someone names Nydia. It was my mom’s middle name, and now my daughters.”

user4396616892247 said:

“Glad I'm not the only. But quick question why does the belly start growing once you find out you pregnant?”

BatterUpBeauty replied:

“So when y’all say y’all was still having periods, not spotting but a period, what did that look like?”

Cassie said:

“I was 17 weeks when I found out... was a wild ride.”

Mparraz98 wrote:

“Same sis went in for my first ultrasound and found out I was 24 weeks 6 days.”

Necole Skelton commented:

“My youngest was child of a vasectomy and this is exactly the conversation.”

Katie Koppenaal responded:

“This algorithm is insane! in April I found out I was 6 months with a boy!!”

