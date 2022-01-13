A man doesn't have to worry about being broke this January after he took to social media to post a video showing his unique savings method

In the viral clip he is seen cutting open a big 5 litre bottle filled with folded up bank notes and coins

The TikTok post has won over the admiration of many Mzansi online users with some saying they will also be using the same money saving trick

The month of January is infamous for being a financially challenging month. But it won’t be for a financially savvy man who took to social media to unlock his yearlong savings and peeps are loving his unique account.

A man shared a video of him opening a 5 litre bottle filled with money. Image: @malcolmfebruarie / TikTok

Source: UGC

Social media user @malcolmfebruarie posted a video on TikTok recently of him cutting open a 5 litre bottle filled with bank notes and coins.

He captioned the post:

“Now I'm ready to chill with the big boys.”

The viral video which features the hitsong Osama by Zakes Bantwini and Kasango, has over 76 000 likes.

Here are some online users comments on the clip:

Xika Da Lodge commented:

“I just opened mine and I got R11k with R5 coins only... this year I'm going for notes.”

user3996415599750 wrote:

“It takes pure dedication my brother u can achieve anything with your mentality be blessed bro.”

Thenjiwembonwa said:

“I've been using this method also, I'm unemployed so mine wasn't even up to 3k but I was happy that I managed to save regardless.”

@tiegongele replied:

“I already started mine for 2022.”

Kingfisher wrote:

“Another tip guys? tape the bottle closed so you don’t see the cash witch will make it a bit less tempting to take the money because you can’t see it.”

Excellent Dludlu reacted:

“The best...no bank charges at all.”

Lakhe_qwatekana said:

“Challenge accepted.”

user5352104903574 reacted:

“I can relate. 18 years ago my hubby n I started with R5...jus daily deposits until we had enough to buy stock for our business. Today we own 2.”

Diye commented:

“Lord have mercy and remove broke people near me...coz they always use my savings.”

user2272610035868 said:

“I'm on my 2nd bottle...haven't opened the first one yet.”

Fransmatlakala asked:

“How long did it take u to fill up that?”

Gavin said:

“This guy understood the assignment.”

19babym91 reacted:

“Even saving R1 is saving at least you'll be saving something, already started mine.”

Peeps Share Januaworry Struggles

In a contrasting story, Briefly News previously reported that with many counting their remaining cents this January, a social media user @mizar shared a relatable post about enjoying the last bit of your money to make you happy.

The tweet is captioned: “That 2 minutes soft life with your last R100>>>>.”

The tweet which has a large number of likes and retweets has seen majority of Mzansi online users in agreement with the post. They also shared what they preferred to spend their last money on.

Source: Briefly News