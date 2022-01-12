A Twitter user went onto social media to reveal that he managed to secure his own apartment in 2022

Social media users were fully impressed by the accomplishment until they saw the cramped apartment he had moved into

The pic he posted shows the bath and toilet in the kitchen and Mzansi questioned the location of the new crib but congratulated him anyway

A man has clinched a new apartment and Mzansi can’t believe how tiny it is. Image: @romeonje/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A young man from Maboneng went onto Twitter to reveal that he had managed to move into his own apartment this year and Mzansi praised him for his hard work.

@romeonje posted a picture of the keys to his new apartment with the caption:

“Started my 2022 with an apartment.”

Twitter users were quick to praise him on his milestone but noticed that his new apartment was a bit cramped.

In the image that @romeonje posted onto social media, the bath and toilet can be seen in the kitchen, which left a few Saffas confused.

@DevourIan said:

“I am following too. Good.”

@elitedarkskin98 said:

“Talk about an odd design... but anyway, congrats.”

@master_rxph said:

“Wit your shitty apartment.”

@EdimaInwang said:

“I have so many questions.”

@anentirethato said:

“Is that a toilet kitchen?”

@QuariCakess commented:

“Never shit where you eat.”

@VonShellyShell said:

“A bathroom in the kitchen though? Landlord fucked up for that.”

@bigbankfi said:

“Congrats I guess.”

@romeonje replied to the comments.

"I've been going through the replies and saw nothing but positive comments.❤ Thanks a million! I'm hosting a housewarming party soon & the drinks are on me if y'all will bring your own beverages."

On how much rent he pays, he added:

"Received 100s of DMs asking about the rent - it's R6 500 monthly. But I took a 6-month lease to coincide with the duration of my work contract & the landlady gave me a 10% discount provided I twerk for her once a day, for a week. So I paid R35k upfront. Thank you."

