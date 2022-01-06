Social media influencer @kulanicool shared several photos of a man who proposed to his girlfriend with the help of their kids

The photos which see the family in varying shades of brown shows the man proposing and the kids standing with a board that says: "She said yes."

Twitter users could not get over how romantic and family orientated the proposal was and gushed in the comments section

Social media has reacted with hearts in their eyes to pics of a man proposing to his girlfriend. Image: @kulanicool/ twitter

Source: Twitter

Popular social media influencer @kulanicool took to Twitter to post several pics of a man proposing to his girlfriend with the help of his children.

He captioned the romantic post:

“This is beautiful.”

The photos show the man going on one knee and proposing and the another pic show the kids with a board that reads:

“She said yes.”

@kulanicool who hails from Kimberley received loads of comments on his viral post.

@Mahuntsu said:

“This is beautiful, wait for the kids to grow so that you can be sure.”

@EmmanuelMatsi said:

“The pressure.”

@molebatsi_nemo said:

“Such emotional blackmailing? But Ey congratulations to them.”

@Zozi_Nakisa said:

“Beautiful indeed.”

@ThaboMasterP said:

“This could be us but you don’t want to bake with me.”

@themainjase said:

“Use the kids so she has no choice but to say yes.”

@TebogoKairo said:

“Grand-grand they became a typical family before getting married.. oookay.,bahle kodwa maan.”

Source: Briefly News