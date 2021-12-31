Online user @kulanicool has taken to Twitter to share a funny video with his followers of a man falling with a cake

The man is seen walking towards a stage while holding a large cake before he falls flat and ruins the cake

Saffas are torn at whether this was indeed an honest mistake or if the man actually planned the fall

Social media user @kulanicool brought another funny video to the Twitter timeline and this time it’s of a man who trips and falls while holding a big cake at an event which appears to be a wedding.

A video of a man tripping and falling with a cake found its way on Twitter and peeps are entertained. Image: @kulanicool / Twitter

Source: Twitter

While many would feel sorry for anyone in such a predicament, Mzansi users aren’t convinced that this was a mistake. @kulanicool captioned the tweet:

“Naa he planned this.”

It seems other peeps also feel the same way and even sarcastically saying that the man in question has impressive acting skills.

Here are some of their funny reactions on the post:

@OkMalumHloshan said:

“Why is he wearing shorts to a wedding in the first place.”

@fakude_1 commented:

“Eish kunzima ukusho (it’s hard to say) but I don’t think he planned it.”

@sine_mnyandu wrote:

“Planned. The way he took that last step with his foot facing down.”

@Elvishonz said:

“Camera man be like let me roll this part nicely from all angles.”

@MahlodiJR reacted:

“Naah I don’t think so, he missed a step.”

