A funny video of a distracted man crashing his bakkie is doing the rounds on social media and peeps think it’s hilarious

In the clip the driver as well as the passengers can be seen staring at a beautiful woman walking towards her car

The car lands into a trench and struggles to reverse out while the woman looks on in confusion before she gets into her vehicle

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Online users were reminded why it’s important to keep your eyes on the road when behind the wheel after a distracted man found himself in a tricky situation.

A man crashed his bakkie while he was staring at a beautiful lady. Image: user2125599108178 / TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video posted on TikiTok recently, the man can be seen driving out a parking bay while staring at a woman getting into her car. The driver, and his passengers, appear mesmerised by the woman to a point that they drive into trench and struggle to get out.

The video has left users in laughter. Here are some of their comments on the post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Wilmahers reacted:

“She better feel good about herself after that.”

user3363388738054 said:

“We need that TikTok lawyer guy to look at this and see if she's liable.”

CapnCrackln commented:

“Hey boss lunch is gonna be a little long today lol.”

Jae wrote:

“Bruh no one was looking out? Everyone was staring?

That ain’t right Charlie:

“How do you explain this to the foremen.”

Anthony reacted:

“The mirror on driver door works.”

Eno replied:

“I’ve hit the car in front when I was 17 looking at skirt.”

Peeps mourn the loss of tyres, rims and sanity thanks to SA potholes

Briefly News previously reported that if you live in Mzansi, then you know the fear that runs through your body as you approach a pothole you never saw coming and can’t stop in time for.

The state of the roads in South Africa is a situation that no words can explain. Some potholes can actually consume your entire vehicle.

A social media user who goes by the handle @SavageMaveriick shared a snap of Vin Diesel and a pothole, depicting what he feels when hitting one of Mzansi’s infamous road decorations.

“When you see a pothole but it's already too late…”

If you drive a car, or even if you don’t, you know the shock one goes through in this situation… your ancestors even feel it!

Source: Briefly News