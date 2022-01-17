Rachel Kolisi shared a few images of her kids reacting to the news that they would be going hiking and it is hilarious

The businesswoman shared a series of pics on Instagram of the pure disappointment in the faces of Liphelo, Nicholas and Keziah

The kids could not hide the pure despondency in their facial expressions as they attempted to fake smile for Rachel's adorable snaps

Rachel Kolisi left her followers howling in laughter after she shared a pic of her kids' reaction to going hiking. The businesswoman posted nine images of Nicholas, Keziah and Liphelo's uncontrollable facial expressions when they found out they'd be hiking.

The powerhouse mom's post gained over 8 500 likes on Instagram as netizens couldn't handle the kids' response to the news. Rachel's hubby and South Africa's rugby hero Siya Kolisi also shared a quick response to the image:

"The first pic! Kiki says it all."

Rachel captioned the funny post:

"When you're forced to go hiking."

Rachel Kolisi had peeps bursting at the seems when she shared her kids' reaction to going hiking in a series of pictures. Image: @rachelkolisi

Take a look at the post in question below:

Social media users can't handle the hilarious snap

@kellys.catering said:

"They make it seem as if they were forced to smile... So cute."

@rozbisso shared:

"Lol guess we not the only ones torturing our kids like this."

@bvanniekerk responded with:

"Those faces are priceless."

@9003.nicci commented:

"Kiki is always a vibe."

@make_up_by_ginah wrote:

"Last pic, they were all fedup."

@jacindakab added:

"Lol, it looks like Kez got no sleep the night before!"

