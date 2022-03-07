Mrs Rachel Kolisi posted pics on Instagram of herself and hubby Siya Kolisi from an event that the pair attended that was hosted by Mercedes Benz

The post had several images ofMzansi's favourite celebrity couple dressed in different outfits and gleefully posing in a manner that gave peeps the feels

Rachel received an influx of comments from adoring fans, who confessed to being totally taken by the gorgeous couple

Wife to SA rugby captain Siya Kolisi and socialite Rachel Kolisi set Instagram ablaze with pics of herself and her man that got SA hopping.

Mrs Kolisi, who drives a sponsored vehcile, affirmed their status as friends of the luxury Mercedes brand with the caption:

"So grateful to have been able to spend sometime with our @mercedesbenzsa family this weekend!"

This alluded to the fact that the event was hosted by the car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz.

Mr and Mrs Kolisi clad in formal wear at an event hosted by Mercedes SA, leaving Mzansi drooling. Image: rachelkolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Instagram peeps were quick to shower the power couple with praise over their smooth looks and matching black outfits. Mzansi was taken by the ever-gorgeous Mrs K, so much so that one person even asked for fashion tips.

Taken by Rachel's beauty, paranor_mel crowned her:

"Baddest baddie EVER."

Echoing the above sentiments, africanmemoriesofjd exclaimed:

"Rachel, you are so so gorgeous ❤️❤️"

Showering the Kolisis with nothing but praise, alexanderlaticia said:

"Gorgeous couple @rachelkolisi you looked absolutely beautiful - inner and outer beauty❤️"

Agreeing with the comments of adorations, sunnytembani mused:

"Love this! All looks stunning!."

Siya and Rachel Kolisi stun with gorgeous snap in front of luxury whip

The Kolisis seem to be currently enjoying Siya Kolisi's downtime as Briefly News reported that Rachel and Siya Kolisi stunned Mzansi with a gorgeous snap of the couple before they headed out for a night out with Mercedes Benz.

The couple posed in front of their luxury Mercedes SUV, with Siyasmartly dressed in a black suit, and Rachel in a gorgeous black off-the-shoulder dress with a bare panel showing some skin.

Rachel and Siya shared some more pics and videos of the night out, which looks like it was a massive blast.

