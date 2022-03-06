Rachel and Siya Kolisi have shared some stunning pics of a night they had out where they both let their hair down

The pic that caught a lot of people's attention was that of the couple posing in front of their luxury whip dressed to impress

Fans of the couple took to the comment section to share their reactions to the stunning snaps of an amazing night

Rachel and Siya Kolisi stunned Mzansi with a gorgeous snap of the couple before they headed out for a night out with Mercedes Benz.

The couple pose in front of their luxury Mercedes SUV, Siya wore a suit and Rachel wore a gorgeous black dress.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi shared some gorgeous snaps of their night out. Photo credit: siyakolisi, rachelkolisi

Rachel and Siya shared some more pics and videos of the night out which looked like it had been a massive blast.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the gorgeous snaps of the couple

loyisobala:

"Love you fam It was too much fun I think it’s time we do our own version of ‘Shibobo’ featuring you and @rachelkolisi ."

dannykj23:

"Kholisi & K - the collab album coming soon . Cap you’re a whole mood - thank you for rocking with us ⚡️."

milo_b87:

"Ey Siya, what can't you do my captain!!? If rugby doesn't work out, a career in singing is on the cards. #ForWeCanSing&Play ."

ilomosboutique:

"You are such a vibe we needed a captain like you , you can relate, a peoples person energy energy energy ."

tory_andringa:

"Absolutely, love this. Made my face hurt from smiling ❤️."

