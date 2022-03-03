The Kolisis seemed to be having the time of their lives in Europe, which was evident in pics posted by Rachel online

The Insta snaps show the pair dressed casually while soaking up the Tuscany scenes hand-in-hand

Peeps expressed heartfelt joy for them, saying that they deserved it and urging them to enjoy themselves

Rachel and Siya Kolisi enjoyed time away in the beautiful and romantic land of Italy, as shown in pics posted by Mrs Kolisi on her Instagram page.

She simply captioned the collection of pictures she posted with the words:

"Bella ITALIA."

When translated, this means "Beautiful Italy", a testament to how Rachel feels about the country and their vacation.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi posted pics of their vacation in Italy that tugged on the heartstrings of South Africans, who are wishing them well. Image: rachelkolisi/Instagram

The images posted by Rachel evoked an outpouring of love from peeps on Instagram, who wished the couple a great holiday.

Wowed by Rachel's looks, carajoycpt said:

"❤️❤️ Italia looks good on you girl!"

Taken by Mrs Kolisi fashion sense, sunnytembani exclaimed:

"This outfit is everything!!!"

Clearly proving that Italy is the land of pizza and perfume, caesarstonesa said:

"Looks amazing - have the best time in the land of pizza!"

Rachel Kolisi shared pics with her daughters showing peeps exactly how summer days should be done

Ever the family person, Briefly News reported that the Kolisi family had everyone wishing for a summer holiday. Rachel Kolisi and her two daughters Liphelo and Keziah spent the day at the pool, showing Mzansi exactly how to welcome the warm weather.

Rachel Kolisi had been spending a lot of time with the kids during Siya's busy rugby season. IOL reported that the loving mom said that saying goodbye to her hubby never gets easier. While she and the kids navigated moving provinces, keeping up with homework and rugby games, Rachel had been sharing some precious moments with followers on Instagram.

Rachel posted a range of moments, from the deepest levels of emotions to real belly-aching laughs. Her super honest mom posts were what made her so relatable. Mrs Kolisi's recent weekend pool day post had followers feeling like they needed a dip in the pool.

