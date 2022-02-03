The first season of The Wife has come to a dramatic end and viewers are butting heads about the events that transpired

Hlomu found an unspeakable way to deal with the pain Mqhele has caused her Qhawe has landed himself in a sticky situation

Viewers have been left stunned by the plot of the Showmax series and have taken to social media to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It's Thursday aka The Wife fans favourite day of the week and the Showmax original series did not hold back on the drama. Qhawe and Hlomu are hogging social media trends as viewers react to their moment of unthought-of passion.

‘The Wife’ fans are divided as they react to Hlomu and Qhawe's sneaky linking. Image: @mbalenhle_m and @kwenzo_pholoba

Source: Instagram

This week was the season finale of The Wife and producers spoiled fans with four episodes. A lot happened in those gripping two hours but one thing that peeps can't seem to shake is Qhawe and Hlomu's bedroom scene.

While the rest of the Zulu brothers were away busting Zandile out of prison, Qhawe stayed behind and found comfort in his brother's wife. Two stunned viewers as they gave in to their urges in the bedroom. Twitter is flooded with mixed reactions from fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@LebohangNgweny1 wrote:

"Qhawe taking advantage of a miserable vulnerable drunk Mahlomu gaah sis man. Let Mqhele and Hlomu get a divorce because sleeping with the brother nje there's no coming back from that!!"

@Rizzy_S said:

"Hlomu has mentally and emotionally checked out from her marriage."

@Kay_Rogue tweeted:

"I love, love that Hlomu looks at Mqhele with disgust, she hates him so much and I love it."

@koko_beka said:

"I feel like Hlomu is just gonna hurt Qhawe. He’s such a gentle and loving soul, he doesn’t deserve that. Hlomu doesn’t love Qhawe, she just hates Mqhele and it’s sad because Qhawe actually loves her."

Sunday World reports that the second season of the show will return with just as much drama if not more. Now that Zandile is out of prison, fans will get to see Khanyi Mbau in full action.

Mzansi viewers say they’re bored of unnecessary scenes on ‘The Wife’: “These 3 episodes were meh”

Briefly News reported that The Wife is the talk of the town on the internet again this week, however, fans are singing a different tune this time around.

Audiences who tuned in to watch the recent episodes are at odds with some of the additional scenes in the show.

Netizens were not shy to let it be known that their favourite series was letting them down with some of the things that unfolded on screen. They even called the production out for adding filler scenes to drag out their seasons.

Source: Briefly News