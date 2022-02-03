Gomora viewers are calling for Thati, Melusi and Phumlani's love triangle to be taken out the storyline because they've had enough of it

The viewers want the writers of the show to create a new catchy storyline because the love triangle one has been dragging on for a few weeks now

The fans were reacting to Wednesday night's episode of the hit Mzansi Magic show when they poured their feelings out on social media

The viewers of Gomora have taken to social media to react to the latest episode of the Mzansi Magic telenovela. Most of them seemed to be annoyed by the dragging storyline of Thati, Melusi and Phumlani's love triangle.

‘Gomora’ viewers have called for the Thati, Melusi and Phumlani's love triangle to be axed. Image: @katlegodankeofficial, @mdladlabuyile, @tallzo/Twitter

The fans have seen enough now. They want writers of the show to create another catchy storyline and put the entanglement one to rest.

Katlego Danke plays the role of Thati, award-winning actor Zolisa Xaluva portrays the character of Melusi and the role of Phumlani is plated by Buyile Mdladla. Peeps took to Twitter to post their comments after watching Wednesday night's episode.

@CMagagz said:

"This Thati and Melusi drama is so annoying ngoku. They just need to get it over and done with, Gladys deserves better. Melusi wakhona yinkunkuma yomntu."

@__wenzie wrote:

"All Phumlani and Gladys succeeded to do here was push Melusi and Thati back together."

@Emily_Tshego commented:

"I've been saying... married men are selfish. Also they've noticed we're gullible to keep falling for them."

@UnknownT890 added:

"Melusi is just something else, sies man."

