Gomora viewers took to social media to complain about the show's dragging storyline. The fans want to know what's Phumlani's real mission.

‘Gomora’ viewers want Phumlani to be exposed. Image: @mdladlabuyile

Source: Instagram

They shared that Phumlani's storyline has been dragging for weeks. They want him to be exposed as soon as possible. Phumlani, a character played by Buyile Mdladla, has been slowly showing his true colours but the fans are ready for the dramatic ending.

The viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest episode, especially the "boring" part about Phumlani's storyline not reaching its highly-anticipated climax.

@101Rapsta said:

"Gomora, don't become that telenovela that have dragging storylines like that other telenovela please."

@LiraSab commented:

"Haaaaaai this Phumlani issue is dragging and boring now…… I can’t!"

@ReneeSehube wrote:

"Yoh I'm only getting the chance to catch up on #GomoraMzanzi rn. I'm literally on the edge of my seat, also I think Phumlani should be exposed now, it's been a drag. Or is it too soon?"

@mkhatshwa_zn added:

"If Phumlani is not exposed by tomorrow, then I’m done watching this sh*t!"

Gomora fans not impressed by Gladys' behaviour

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the viewers of Gomora slammed the way Gladys treated MaZet in one of the episodes of the show. The fans believe that she should have handled the situation like a social worker that she is but not like Nkokozo's parent.

Gladys, played by Thembi Seete, told wheelchair-bound MaZet that Ntokozo will find someone younger than her, and who can walk. Her utterances to her son's bae rubbed many up the wrong way.

The fans of the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episode. @koenaYaMadiba2 said:

"Gladys is disgusting! Nobody else but Ntokozo has always supported her but she's sabotaging him now!"

Source: Briefly News