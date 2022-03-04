Showmax telenovela The Wife has been hitting a few low points with its loyal viewers and the people are very vocal about it

Fans of the show expected this week's episode to give so much drama but instead, the show fell flat and left viewers with nothing to look forward to

Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment and agree that the only thing keeping them going is the storyline between Zandile and Hlomu

The Wife has fallen into the habit of disappointing its viewers. The action of the show seems to be falling short and fans of the telenovela are speaking up.

‘The Wife’ has been falling short with its viewers lately and the fans are voicing it. Image: @mbaureloaded and @mbalenhle_m

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau's arrival of The Wife had many fans glued to Showmax as they waited to see her as Zandile the resolute. Now, many feel that the only thing keeping them interested in the show is their anticipation to see what happens with Hlomu and Zandile.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to express their ongoing disappointment with the once gripping telenovela.

@MalevuMandisa said:

"If you haven't watched today's episodes of #TheWifeShowmax don't bother, the trailer didn't lie, there is nothing to watch. Wasted morning, wasted data, wasted logic trying to figure out all the obvious blunders in the storyline. I think it's time to give up on this."

@spreadhappiness tweeted:

"Should’ve known we headed for downhill when Hlomu and Qhawe slept together. It has been downhill from there and Zandile is not bringing much to the table. Hlomu and Mqhele used to stress me but at least they were entertaining not this."

@jayneem6 wrote:

"Hlomu and Mqhele have become supporting cast members on their own show, we see their faces twice nyana there and there."The Wife" is Hlomu & Mqhele! Nothing else! Honestly lerr lebellisa masepa! This is not the wife we signed for!"

@T99955729 said:

"The "Wife" is actually Hlomu .. Zandile can go back to prison and never be mentioned again."

The Citizen reported that many fans of The Wife believe the show has lost its edge. The disappointment in the series seems to be a countrywide feeling.

