Popular South African television show Scandal! is topping social media trending lists as the drama continues to unfold

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to share concerns for Dudu Kubeka who they feel is not okay but no one seems to care

Dudu Kubeka has always been a focused and hardworking young woman and her change in behaviour has viewers worried

Viewers of the popular Mzansi television show Scandal! are concerned about Dudu Kubeka. According to the fans, Dudu is clearly not doing okay and no one seems to be paying attention.

‘Scandal!’ fans are concerned about Dudu's well being as her situation gets worse. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @etvScandal

Due to her recent erratic behaviour, fans think that Dudu played by the beautiful and talented Sihle Ndaba is using drugs. What is bothering many is that those around her have not noticed that something has changed in her behaviour.

Viewers flooded social media with concerns for Dudu. Others are of the opinion that she is a ticking time bomb.

@KganyaMoeti said:

"This woman is always giving Zen all the attention but fails to see Dudu is suffering #etvScandal"

@UbuhleAngela wrote:

"So no one is noticing that Dudu is not herself ?#etvScandal"

@fusiMatetelane noted:

"Dudu is a full-blown junkie. How come no one noticed her erratic behaviour? #etvScandal"

@linnyanzira added:

"Watching Dudu is really painful, hope she gets help soon #etvscandal"

@solotauruz said:

"Hebanna!, so no one is noticing that Dudu o bona dust? Phela she's very obvious. #etvScandal"

