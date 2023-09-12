Moja Love's reality show Uyajola 9/9 topped the DStv charts for the month of August

Despite all the allegations against Jub Jub, his show is still seemingly keeping viewers glued to their screens

Uyajola 9/9 is also said to have dethroned the historic TV drama Shaka iLembe

Jub Jub's show 'Uyajola 9/9' reigned supreme for DStv's most-watched shows in August 2023. Image: @official_jubjub

Drama or no drama, Moja Love TV's reality show proved that against all odds, it still be consistent in dishing out the best content for its viewers. Uyajola 9/9, hosted by musician Jub Jub, is flying its flag high.

Uyajola 9/9 tops the DStv most-watched shows chart

Amidst the sexual assault saga and other multiple allegations against the Ndikhokhela hitmaker, Uyajola 9/9 announced that it reigned supreme as DStv's most-watched show for the month of August 2023.

Uyajola 9/9 has been running for the past four years, and it has been keeping its viewers glued to their small screens every Sunday.

The news was posted by @MDNnewss on Twitter, and it read.

"Uyajola 9/9 ranked the number one most-watched show on DSTV for the month of August. It was reported that the show dethroned Shaka iLembe TV drama, though the drama series has concluded its first season. #MDNnews #Uyajola99 Jub Jub."

The show dethroned the historic TV drama Shaka iLembe, though its first season has come to an end.

Fans stunned at Uyajola 9/9's victory

Shortly after the news was shared online, fans and viewers of the reality TV show were shocked by the victory:

@_LebogangKhosa responded:

"From Shaka ILembe to di 'f*ck you all' on Uyajola 9/9."

@FakazaNews said:

"Jub Jub excited as Uyajola 9/9 gets ranked number 1 most watched show on DSTV."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"People who watch iLembe are those paid influencers. We don’t watch nonsense thina."

@Jimakitla wrote:

@MahlatsiR wrote:

Uyajola 9/9 returns for another season

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that the most loved reality TV show on Moja Love returns for yet another season. The show will premiere soon, and Mzansi is here for it.

In the saucy teaser, a woman named Buyiswa, who suspects her man is cheating on her, catches him red-handed in bed with his neighbour. The viewers of Jub Jub's show took to the channel's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their views on the epic episode.

