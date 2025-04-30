A lady who holds an LLB degree stunned South Africans when she shared that she was working in a chrome mine

Employment in the country has had many people resorting to doing things they wouldn't want to do

People in the comments were stunned that she was doing intense labour and offered her some advice on what to do with her qualification

An LLB graduate left SA stunned after sharing what work she does to survive. Images: zanele_zee089

A lady had South Africans in disbelief when she shared what work she was doing while holding an LLB degree. She shared a clip of herself at her graduation ceremony and how she was working in a mine picking up rocks of chrome, which had people in the comments giving suggestions on what she could use her degree for.

An all too common scene

TikTokker zanele_zee089 shared the clip, which is part of a trend that has been popular for years. The trend uses the caption:

"Show your degree then show us what you are doing now."

The participant shows themselves in their cap and gown and the job they usually share has nothing to do with what they studied.

Watch the clip below:

The land of the jobless

A massive problem that has persisted for South Africans everywhere has been unemployment. South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates worldwide. This affects graduates too, which results in people working in fields that they would never have expected. The trend the lady participated in has tons of graduates working in places they don't want to.

Tons of South Africans spend years looking for work. Image: Peter Dazeley

The LLB degree that the lady has is something some people have been complaining about. The legal field is filled with tons of competition that makes it harder for people to earn a decent salary.

South Africans tried helping out the woman the best they could.

Read the comments below:

Mimie_ said:

"Apply for your articles... There's so many openings especially Gauteng... One thing LLB students need to do is a firm door to door job hunt."

zozoratile14 mentioned:

"At least you are doing something mtase keep it up 🙏❤️ Soon thing will fall into place."

Job Vacancies and Internships asked:

"Are you are aware of the CA position open at the Department of Justice in all 9 provinces?"

rethabile. commented:

"I'm not sure if you are applying only for articles or not but I know lot of people only focus on getting articles. What I want to say is, try applying for compliance officer jobs ,law administration etc."

X shared:

"Almost every girl in SA has this degree so where do you think you will work? 😂"

Tebza Butterz posted:

"This hurts so much. All those years put in 😭 You’ll eventually find something guaranteed."

rorimaphanga said:

"You are a step away into mining compliance, learn as much as you can about Health and Safety as well as their processes."

South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa recently revealed that she went back to school.

