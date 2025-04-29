A woman shopping at a Shoprite in Nigeria shared how much things cost, and South Africans were deeply surprised

The Naira isn't as strong as the Rand, which means that people visiting the country would be able to buy more

People across Mzansi shared hilarious comments on how they would be so wealthy if they moved and cracked jokes

A woman shopping in a Shoprite in Nigeria took a video of the prices of different items in the store. South Africans couldn't believe how affordable things are in the country and made jokes about visiting the place to be millionaires. The lady shared that the price of a normal packet of snacks costs 599 Naira, which would be R7 based on current exchange rates.

A land of lucrative opportunity

TikTokker zanelemashele48 is a wife to a Nigerian man and seems to be living in the country. She has several videos of the country and how life is. She also has a video of her journey to see her in-laws in Nigeria. What was interesting about the Shoprite in Nigeria was that it was quite empty, even though the prices weren't too expensive compared to South Africa.

Watch the video below:

Life in Nigeria

The South African lady loves sharing hr adventures in Nigeria. The first clip she shared of the country was a clip documenting her touchdown. She then shared another clip of the village she was visiting. The clip showed the vibrant art painted on the wall. The entrance to the place was heavily guarded.

The Nigerian economy hasn't been doing well in recent years due to intense corruption and a myriad of other key issues.

South Africans couldn't believe how cheap most things were in the country.

Read the comments below:

QueenPops said:

"Someone said Shoprite is luxurious in Nigeria 😂 Am I not dying right now looking at this video 😂"

Hazel mentioned:

"I'll be rich if I had to relocate to Nigeria after getting my pension 🤣 I'll be a millionaire🤣"

Kimah560 commented:

"Deep down, I wish to move to Nigeria so I can experience the life of being a millionaire."

Baximane shared

"Wow, guys, after I get my R370, I am visiting Nigeria with my R370. I will be able to buy half of the shop."

pascalicious posted:

"Thank you for showing us the other side of Nigeria... My next vacation will definitely be there."

Nonhlanhla Zwane said:

"Sesi Zanele, next time please buy data, this video is too short, I beg, where is Rice, meat?"

Angykgohloane mentioned:

"Grocery costs millions in that Shoprite, I mean snacks cost boma 600 each 😂"

