A KwaZulu-Natal woman and her mother celebrated graduating together, at the University of Zululand's May ceremony, sharing a special moment in their academic journeys

The daughter filmed their emotional reunion after the ceremony, capturing them doing a celebratory dance together in their graduation gowns

Social media users praised the mother for going back to university to achieve her qualifications, calling it an inspiring story of determination and family achievement

A UniZulu graduate shared a video showing how she and her mum made history together. Images: @leratozinhle.zinhle

Source: Facebook

A young woman from KwaZulu-Natal has shared an incredibly special moment that touched hearts online. Content creator @leratozinhle.zinhle posted a video of herself and her mother both graduating from the University of Zululand on the same day, calling it a historic moment for their family.

The video begins with the daughter in her graduation gown at the university's campus ceremony in May. As she walks forward, the caption reveals something extraordinary:

"Graduating with my mum, history was made."

The camera then captures the emotional moment when she meets up with her mother, who has also just graduated. The two women, both dressed in their academic regalia, break into a joyful celebratory dance together.

The achievement is particularly special because it shows a mother who decided to return to her studies and pursue her qualification in her desired field. While her daughter was working towards her degree, the mother was also attending classes and completing assignments at the same university. Their shared graduation day represents years of hard work, late nights studying, and supporting each other through their academic journeys.

The University of Zululand, established in 1960, is a comprehensive tertiary institution north of the uThukela River in KwaZulu-Natal. The main campus is located 22 kilometres south of Empangeni and about 142 kilometres north of Durban.

With over 16,000 students enrolled, the university offers programmes across four faculties: Commerce, Administration and Law; Education; Engineering, Science and Agriculture; and Humanities & Social Sciences.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Inspiring achievement

The mother-daughter duo's achievement is particularly inspiring as it shows that education has no age limit. The mother's decision to return to university while supporting her daughter's studies demonstrates incredible dedication and serves as motivation for others who might be considering furthering their education later in life.

Their graduation sets an example for families everywhere that learning is a lifelong journey that can be shared across generations.

A local KZN woman shared a video of her recent graduation at UniZulu. Images: @leratozinhle.zinhle

Source: Facebook

Mzansi celebrates the achievement

Social media users flooded the comments with congratulations and praise for both graduates.

@Clih Basi commented:

"❤️❤️❤️Yes indeed, history was made, congratulations to you and your mum."

@Duduzile Mazibuko wrote:

"Congratulations, waze wakheka kahle uMama."

@Slindile Mhlongo Uma Zungu shared:

"History was really made siyanibongela."

@Jabulisile Msutwana exclaimed:

"Washaaaaa 😂 We congratulate you, my people... Good job."

@Busisiwe Sithole got emotional:

"Not me chopping onions of joy🔥❤️"

@Majozi Khocy encouraged:

"Keep shining, Leratow Ka MaNtenga and your mum 💖💖"

