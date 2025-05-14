A woman from the University of Mpumalanga (UMP) has made history as she becomes the first-ever PhD graduate

The doctoral holder shared her thesis titled Evaluating Plastic Pollution, Management Strategies, and Employee Perceptions in Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities and explained it in detail

She also revealed her sources of inspiration, whose dream of academic achievement motivated her to pursue a PhD

History was made at the University of Mpumalanga (UMP) recently as the institution celebrated its first-ever Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) graduate since its establishment in 2014.

The University of Mpumalanga's first-ever PhD graduate walked the stage. Image: University of Mpumalanga

Meet University of Mpumalanga's 1st ever PhD graduate

According to Sunday World, at the university's 10th graduation ceremony, Dr. Khumbelo Mabadahanye, a dedicated environmental science researcher from Tshikweta village in Venda, has signed her name into the institution's history books.

Dr. Khumbelo received the prestigious qualification during the university’s graduation ceremony held at the Mbombela Campus. The milestone marks a significant step in the university’s academic growth and its contribution to research and development in South Africa.

While speaking to the publication mentioned above, Dr. Khumbelo said the following:

“I feel incredibly honoured and humbled to be the University of Mpumalanga’s first-ever PhD graduate....I would like to sincerely thank the University of Mpumalanga for believing in me and granting me the opportunity to pursue this important milestone as their first doctoral student."

This year, the university, which first opened its doors in 2014, granted more than 2,000 degrees. Even though this is a record amount, the celebrations were centred around Mabadahanye's milestone.

The title of her doctoral thesis is Evaluating Plastic Pollution, Management Strategies, and Employee Perceptions in Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities. It combined community knowledge with scientific analysis to look into pollution control in rural water systems.

“This achievement is not just a personal milestone. It is but a historic moment that symbolises growth and progress. And it symbolises possibility for myself, for the university, and for future scholars,” she said.

UMP PhD graduate's sources of inspiration

Mabadahanye expressed how she was inspired by her late uncle, Leslie Maumela, to pursue a PhD at UMP, building a strong research foundation. Her personal commitment to achieving her uncle's dream became a lifelong motivation.

The Vhembe District was the centre of her study, which involved both community people and plant workers. It sought to comprehend local attitudes around water treatment systems and plastic pollution.

The study bridges the gap between scientific research and community realities by combining technical insights on pollution and treatment efficiency with social perspectives.

According to UMP spokeswoman Tlangelani Ubisi, Mabadahanye has come to represent the university's values. That is impact, inclusivity, and innovation.

The university has awarded a doctoral degree to Mabadahanye, setting a benchmark for future students. Premier Mandla Ndlovu praised the university for its hard work and resilience, and congratulated the graduates for their achievements. MEC for Education, Cathy Dlamini, praised the graduates' achievements as a beacon of hope for communities and the province.

Mabadahanye shared a message of encouragement for young ladies from communities with limited resources, where she assured them that one's background doesn't determine their destiny; with determination, faith, and perseverance, one can overcome circumstances and achieve greatness.

The University of Mpumalanga's first-ever PhD graduate was celebrated by the institution. Image: University of Mpumalanga

