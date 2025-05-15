A young graduate shared an emotional video of himself buying a brand new Toyota Starlet worth under R340,000, admitting he "probably needed a hug", but got a car instead

The video shows him walking into a Toyota dealership and choosing the 1.5-litre hatchback that offers features like cruise control and Apple CarPlay

Social media users responded with overwhelming support and understanding, with many relating to using retail therapy instead of dealing with emotions

One young man shared an emotional video of himself buying a new car when all he needed was a hug. Images: @simoziqubu

A recent graduate shared a relatable moment in May that struck a chord with thousands of South Africans after posting a video of himself buying a new car. Content creator @simoziqubu from Johannesburg filmed himself walking into a Toyota Motor dealership where he purchased a brand new Toyota Starlet, worth just under R340,000.

In his caption, the young man got real about his emotions, writing that he probably needed a hug, but went out to get a car instead. The honest admission touched viewers who understood the feeling of buying something big when what you need is emotional support.

About the Toyota Starlet

The graduate chose a practical yet feature-packed vehicle for his first major purchase. The Toyota Starlet he bought comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 77 kW of power and 138 Nm of torque. The five-door hatchback is available with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

For a car under R340,000, it offers impressive features including fuel consumption of around 5.4-5.7 litres per 100km and can accelerate from 0-100 kph in 11.2 seconds. Depending on the trim level, buyers can enjoy features like Hill-Assist Control, cruise control, reverse camera, push-start ignition, and even Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Starlet's safety features include ABS, stability control, and multiple airbags, making it a sensible choice for a young professional. With a 37-litre fuel tank and ground clearance of 150mm, it's perfect for South African roads. The car weighs 965kg and can reach top speeds of 170 km/h (automatic) or 175 km/h (manual).

One young man recently walked into a Toyota dealership and drove off with his new wheels. Images: @simoziqubu

Social media shows love

The honest caption combined with the achievement of buying his first car resonated deeply with viewers, who flooded the comments with support and congratulations.

@wonderfulthingsssss.n wrote:

"Congratulations, Simo, this is beautiful. ❤️ This is exactly how I felt when I bought myself a bicycle a month ago. Don't forget to name it. 🔥"

@siphokazimntungwa shared:

"❤️🔥🙌Aww, congratulations! The last part had me in tears ❤️"

@lerato_lehoko commented:

"Ah, Simmmzzzzy. Congratulations. 🥹🥹🥹😍"

@fifzzzz added:

"😂😂❤️Congratulations! So proud of you (also this made me chuckle, your expressions? Please 😭)"

@unathi_bodlingwe said:

"So beautiful! Congratulations - wishing you and your new baby so many memorable, joyful trips together! 😍🔥👏"

