“Probably Needed a Hug”: Recent Graduate Buys Himself R340k Toyota Starlet
- A young graduate shared an emotional video of himself buying a brand new Toyota Starlet worth under R340,000, admitting he "probably needed a hug", but got a car instead
- The video shows him walking into a Toyota dealership and choosing the 1.5-litre hatchback that offers features like cruise control and Apple CarPlay
- Social media users responded with overwhelming support and understanding, with many relating to using retail therapy instead of dealing with emotions
A recent graduate shared a relatable moment in May that struck a chord with thousands of South Africans after posting a video of himself buying a new car. Content creator @simoziqubu from Johannesburg filmed himself walking into a Toyota Motor dealership where he purchased a brand new Toyota Starlet, worth just under R340,000.
In his caption, the young man got real about his emotions, writing that he probably needed a hug, but went out to get a car instead. The honest admission touched viewers who understood the feeling of buying something big when what you need is emotional support.
Watch the Facebook reel below:
About the Toyota Starlet
The graduate chose a practical yet feature-packed vehicle for his first major purchase. The Toyota Starlet he bought comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 77 kW of power and 138 Nm of torque. The five-door hatchback is available with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.
For a car under R340,000, it offers impressive features including fuel consumption of around 5.4-5.7 litres per 100km and can accelerate from 0-100 kph in 11.2 seconds. Depending on the trim level, buyers can enjoy features like Hill-Assist Control, cruise control, reverse camera, push-start ignition, and even Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
The Starlet's safety features include ABS, stability control, and multiple airbags, making it a sensible choice for a young professional. With a 37-litre fuel tank and ground clearance of 150mm, it's perfect for South African roads. The car weighs 965kg and can reach top speeds of 170 km/h (automatic) or 175 km/h (manual).
Social media shows love
The honest caption combined with the achievement of buying his first car resonated deeply with viewers, who flooded the comments with support and congratulations.
@wonderfulthingsssss.n wrote:
"Congratulations, Simo, this is beautiful. ❤️ This is exactly how I felt when I bought myself a bicycle a month ago. Don't forget to name it. 🔥"
@siphokazimntungwa shared:
"❤️🔥🙌Aww, congratulations! The last part had me in tears ❤️"
@lerato_lehoko commented:
"Ah, Simmmzzzzy. Congratulations. 🥹🥹🥹😍"
@fifzzzz added:
"😂😂❤️Congratulations! So proud of you (also this made me chuckle, your expressions? Please 😭)"
@unathi_bodlingwe said:
"So beautiful! Congratulations - wishing you and your new baby so many memorable, joyful trips together! 😍🔥👏"
Other South Africans buying cars
