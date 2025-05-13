A Forever Living business owner shared a video of her cousin's new Omoda car, revealing they both grew up without cars but are now succeeding through her business

The emotional video shows the women singing gospel songs together before the content creator places her hand on the car and prays, thanking God for their blessings

The poster left her 9-to-5 job at 29 despite people laughing at her decision, now travels internationally and helps family members achieve financial independence

A local woman from Joburg celebrated her cousin buying a new car. Images: @moremong

Source: Facebook

A touching video of two cousins celebrating a new car purchase with prayer and gospel music has reminded viewers about the power of faith and perseverance. Joburg-based content creator @moremong shared the moment in May when her cousin bought a brand new Omoda through their business, captioning it:

"We grew up without cars at home, but now I am winning with my family. My cousin just bought a car through the Forever Living Business opportunity. Don't be left out, join my team now +27789592464 WhatsApp."

The video begins with the content creator approaching her cousin's new car and immediately breaking into a gospel song. Both women join in the praise before the poster places her hand on the vehicle and begins praying, thanking God for all their blessings. The religious moment captures not just the joy of a new purchase, but the journey that made it possible.

Watch the Facebook video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Building success together

What stands out in the video is the immediate turn to faith and gratitude. Before even checking out the car's interior, the women's first instinct was to praise God through song and prayer. This religious approach to celebrating success resonates with many South Africans who view their achievements through a spiritual lens.

The prayer over the car serves as both a blessing for safe travels and an acknowledgement of the journey from growing up without cars to being able to purchase brand-new vehicles through their business efforts.

A woman shared a video celebrating her cousin's latest car, claiming that they've come a long way from growing up in homes without cars to financial freedom now. Images: @moremong

Source: Facebook

Chinese cars taking over the motor industry

The choice of an Omoda is particularly interesting, as Chinese car brands have been rapidly gaining popularity in South Africa. According to AutoTrader's 2024 report, searches for Chinese vehicles increased by 112% last year, with Omoda seeing a remarkable 197% increase in consumer interest.

The rise of Chinese brands reflects changing priorities among South African car buyers, who now focus more on efficiency, value for money, and sustainability. Brands like Haval have seen sales surge from 428 vehicles in 2014 to 18,962 in 2024, now selling over 1,500 cars monthly.

Chinese manufacturers have leveraged lower production costs to offer well-equipped vehicles at competitive prices, challenging established European, Japanese, and Korean brands. This trend has particularly benefited budget-conscious buyers looking for affordable options during tough economic times.

Other car-related stories making waves

Briefly News reported on Big Brother Mzansi star Ashley Ogle receiving a new car after becoming the face of a Sandton Chery dealership, with fans celebrating her win.

reported on Big Brother Mzansi star Ashley Ogle receiving a new car after becoming the face of a Sandton Chery dealership, with fans celebrating her win. Award-winning actress Lunathi Mampofu revealed she had to sell her car and house to survive despite winning awards, highlighting financial struggles in the entertainment industry.

A Cape Town woman went viral after forgetting her car and walking home, only realising her mistake whilst editing a TikTok video on her couch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News