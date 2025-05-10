Ashley Ogle from Big Brother South Africa Season 5 recently had reason to celebrate after scoring a big deal

Ashley Ogle is officially working with Chery, and she received a major treat from the car company

Ashley Ogle's supporters, since she appeared on Big Brother Mzansi, were recently over the moon about their fave's latest win

Ashley Ogle stays winning since she left Big Brother Mzansi. Despite not being the Season 5 winner, she has secured impressive brand deals, and the latest is with a car brand.

'BBMzansi' star Ashley Ogle received a brand new whip as the new face of a car brand.

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle's fans could not stop raving about the latest addition to the reality star's life. Many people were expected to see how far she came since exiting Big Brother South Africa.

Ashley Ogle celebrates new car

In posts on X, Ashley Ogle received a red Chery with her name printed on it. The Big Brother South Africa star is working with the car brand as the face of the Chery Sandton dealership. See the videos of Ashley with her car below:

Ashley Ogle found love on BBMzansi

During her time on Big Brother, Ashley became romantically involved with Sweet Guluva while on the reality show. The pair were an instant favourite, and Sweet Guluva went on to win the show and received R2 million. People lauded the lovebirds for being authentic in their love for each other. Many admired Sweet Guluva's loyalty to Ashey even after she left the Big Brother house. Ashley also hoped that Sweet Guluva would win Big Brother, saying she wanted him to pay lobola.

Sweet Guluva and Ashley were subject to break-up rumours after fans monitored their social media activity. Many speculated that there was trouble in paradise until Ashley followed Sweet Guluva on social media again.

Ashley Ogle fans celebrate car

Supporters of Ashley Ogle were happy to see that she is continuing to win at life. Briefly News reported that Ashley celebrated getting gifts from her fans, including close to R1 million, since she left the show. Read people's comments about Ashley Ogle's car below:

Chery Sandton makes Ashley Ogle their latest brand amabassador.

Source: Getty Images

@MphoTshepo8 said:

"Wow This Is Beautiful ❤"

@BeatriceOwusua5 commented:

"Newest face and the baddest ambassador 💅"

@AshiyanaMa22503 added:

"This girl is good at marketing, they chose well."

@Sandra_Rambau cheered:

"Small Girl, Big God!!!!"

@Vuvu_MaThangana gushed:

"Am sooooo happy for my grl💃❤"

@NazoB82275414 wrote:

"God's timing is perfect ☺️ Congratulations Ashley Ogle 👏"

@jacquechan112 was delighted:

"I was waiting for you 😂our girl is now a car owner 💃"

Ashley Ogle shocks Mzansi after revealing death threats

Briefly News previously reported that model Ashley Ogle shocked her loyal followers by revealing that she has been receiving death threats since her appearance on Big Brother Mzansi.

Despite missing out on the finals, the 26-year-old Ogle was a popular member of the house and has earned admiration from fans all over Mzansi.

Ogle also gained attention from local fans after starting a relationship with Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva, after the pair started vibing on the show.

