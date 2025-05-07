In a touching throwback video, a university graduate surprised his mother at her recycling facility workplace

The content creator @anthonytimmytimoteus5k shared the moving footage with a heartfelt caption reflecting on his mother's passing, thanking her

Social media users were moved by the graduate's willingness to honour his mother's humble job sorting recyclables, recognising her sacrifice that made his education possible

A young man shared a throwback video of how he surprised his mother at her workplace after he graduated. Images: @anthonytimmytimoteus5k

Source: TikTok

A university graduate's surprise visit to his mother at her recycling facility workplace has touched many South Africans online. Content creator @anthonytimmytimoteus5k from the Western Cape, who typically shares content about his running career, posted the emotional throwback video in May.

The video shows the young man, dressed in his graduation gown and cap, walking through a recycling facility where his mother worked sorting rubbish. When she spotted him, she immediately left what she was doing, excitedly telling her colleagues about her son as she hurried toward him. The pair shared a moving embrace, both overcome with happiness as they celebrated his achievement.

What makes the video touching is the caption, indicating his mother has since passed away:

"You are missed. Thank you for the seed that was planted. It bears its fruit today. I understand that it was in God's plan that it had to work out this way. But I still miss you. My anchor, my rock and my supplicant. Rest in peace."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok clip below:

The power of presence

The content creator, who is now married with a child, has found success in both his professional and personal life. His story highlights how important parental presence and support can be in a child's development and future success.

Being present as a parent isn't just about the amount of time spent with children but the quality of that time. Children need to feel seen, heard, and validated to develop a healthy sense of self. When parents make the effort to be emotionally available, even while working difficult jobs to provide opportunities, they create a foundation for their children's future achievements.

One young man decided to surprise his mother at her workplace after he graduated. Images: @anthonytimmytimoteus5k

Source: TikTok

Mzansi touched by the bond

The video has received numerous heartfelt reactions from South Africans:

@Nkagisang observed:

"She spent years sorting through trash so he could have a future. Today, dressed in his cap and gown, he returned—not to boast, but to honour her. Among the scraps and dust, he found her, hugged her."

@JAXIDRIVE commented:

"The most beautiful video I have seen, and what makes me so proud is the fact that he is not ashamed to show where his mum worked! You will always be blessed, my boy ❤️❤️❤️"

@NogeNaja reflected:

"In a system designed for him to become a gangster, drug addict or get shot. This coloured man came out with a mum doing recycling. Die here is goed."

@csandantombothand admitted:

"Why am I crying 😭 😭 😭 This is heart-warming 🙏 May you continue to honour your mom and God will provide a job for you 🙌 🕯️"

@WaBadimo🤷🏾‍♂️ shared:

"Ai, another morning of crying with the internet stranger.🎉🎊🎉Congratulations, man."

@racmak7603 added:

"The way our kids are not ashamed of our hustles cos' they know that's what brought bread to the table 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Congratulations!"

3 other stories of South African graduates

Briefly News recently reported on an LLB graduate who stunned South Africans when she revealed she was working in a chrome mine to survive.

recently reported on an LLB graduate who stunned South Africans when she revealed she was working in a chrome mine to survive. A joyful video captured Kamogelo Mogotsi from Sol Plaatje University celebrating her Honours degree in Anthropology, with the university proudly sharing the moment.

A young man's TikTok video about his logistics degree versus his current career path went viral as he shared his success story, inspiring thousands of South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News