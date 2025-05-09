Kenyan content creator ALMA Mutheu shared a funny video of her younger brother, who works as a waiter, helping himself to a piece of the red velvet cake he was serving her

The video shows the young boy placing the dessert in front of her, then calmly cutting a piece with a knife, eating it with his gloved hands, and walking away

Social media users found the sibling moment hilarious, with many relating to how younger siblings often help themselves to their older siblings' food without fear of consequences

A woman shared a video showing how her brother stole a piece of her cake. Images: @ALMAMutheuOfficial

Kenyan content creator ALMA Mutheu gave her followers a good laugh in May. In the clip shared on her Facebook page @ALMAMutheuOfficial, her brother, the waiter, brings a delicious-looking slice of red velvet cake to ALMA's table. The creamy dessert looks perfect until an unexpected twist happens. Instead of simply serving the cake, the boy picks up a knife and begins cutting into her slice.

ALMA appears confused as she watches him, clearly unsure if this is some kind of special serving ritual or if he's making a mistake.

She captioned the video:

"No respect for my food at all😆 Anyways, I had red velvet cake with a combination of blueberry lemonade 😋 If I tell you that @ajanihouse_cbd quenches my sweet tooth, I mean it❤️"

She later clarified in the comments that the cheeky waiter was her little brother, explaining the bold move that would likely get any other server in trouble.

View the Facebook clip below:

Sibling dynamics on display

The video perfectly shows the unique relationship between siblings, where boundaries often don't exist in the same way they do with others. What would normally be considered poor service or even offensive from a regular waiter becomes a funny, relatable moment between siblings.

This type of behaviour highlights how siblings, especially younger ones, often feel entitled to help themselves to their older siblings' belongings - whether it's food, clothes, or other items.

Family therapists note that this type of boundary-pushing is actually common and healthy in sibling relationships. It helps build resilience, teaches sharing, and creates memorable moments that strengthen bonds. Though occasionally annoying, these small acts of cheekiness often become cherished memories and inside jokes within families.

Viewers side with the brother

The comments section was filled with people who found the situation hilarious, with many sharing similar experiences with their siblings:

@KwëenEmprëzz issued a warning:

"Trust me, he will come and meet me at home😒"

@FlonzieWigah related to the struggle:

"These little things think older sisters don't get hungry. If you talk, the parents tell you not to shout at the baby."

@PeacefulKaMatshanGubazi thought she got off lightly:

"Your brother is so generous, mine would have eaten half 😆 🤣 😂"

@NashNash suggested he missed an opportunity:

"Small sir, you forgot the drink... You could have sipped it too."

@CassieHansen thought it could have been worse:

"OK, but that's way nicer. I was waiting for him just to hand crush your cake, pat you on the head and leave."

