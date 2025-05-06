A graduate left South Africans buzzing over his recent revelation, which gained massive traction

The young man shared how he was able to achieve such success and more in a TikTok video

The online community was inspired by his story as they shared their opinions and congratulatory messages

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young South African graduate has left many in awe after sharing his journey from university to achieving his goals.

A graduate flexed his Logistics degree and shared how he opened up his company. Image: @user6079199853075

Source: TikTok

Young man opens up a logistics company

The young man who proudly showcased his degree under his social media handle @user6079199853075 on 4 May 2025 shared that he graduated in logistics.

He then revealed the exciting turn his career had taken after graduation, where instead of following the traditional career path many graduates take, he decided to open his own logic company, a decision that has paid off.

The gent explained in the comments how he was able to do it by saying:

"No, I didn't have a job, and I started my company before I could finish my course."

The video quickly gained massive traction online, with many South African viewers praising his success and the entrepreneurial spirit he demonstrated. His story of turning his academic achievements into a thriving business venture has inspired many young people in Mzansi, especially those looking to follow a similar path.

In the clip, the gentleman can be seen dressed in a black suit with his graduation gown and belt as he goes on to unveil his academic journey, where he proudly shows his degree logistics, a field that is both complex and intellectually demanding. However, what truly captivated netizens was his ability to take his education and apply it to the real world.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is inspired by man's story

The South Africans flooded the comments section with messages of support and admiration. Many expressed how his story had motivated them to pursue their own business ideas, while others applauded his bold decision to carve out his path.

CherishNL05 said:

"This is so impressive. May God bless your company and business, and the business being so fruitful that you will be the leading successful black man in logistics in SA and nationwide wide Alhamdulilah."

Ayanda_melissa added:

"I have a logistics degree as well, hope for the best."

Jason shared:

"I want to start a bike logistics, brother can we talk."

Philani wrote:

"Inspiring! How did you get capital to start your company?"

Mahlatselesego commented:

"Congratulations, brother, I'm a final student, BCom logistics."

Ramza inquired:

"Would you kindly help please....I also have a dream of owning a logistics company."

GirlChild replied:

"Congratulations, I have a degree in logistics, been looking for a whole four years no luck."

A young man showcased his Logistics degree versus what he's currently doing in a TikTok video. Image: @user6079199853075

Source: TikTok

South African women in business

Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg lady, who goes by the TikTok handle Naledi Dikotla, revealed that she opened her business.

previously reported that a Johannesburg lady, who goes by the TikTok handle Naledi Dikotla, revealed that she opened her business. A young lady was beaming with pride as she flexed her toilet paper business, which impressed many people online.

A woman flexed her new business space in a TikTok video that is making the rounds on social media.

Source: Briefly News