Graduate Shows Off Logistics Degree vs What He's Currently Doing, SA Reacts: "Inspiring"
- A graduate left South Africans buzzing over his recent revelation, which gained massive traction
- The young man shared how he was able to achieve such success and more in a TikTok video
- The online community was inspired by his story as they shared their opinions and congratulatory messages
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A young South African graduate has left many in awe after sharing his journey from university to achieving his goals.
Young man opens up a logistics company
The young man who proudly showcased his degree under his social media handle @user6079199853075 on 4 May 2025 shared that he graduated in logistics.
He then revealed the exciting turn his career had taken after graduation, where instead of following the traditional career path many graduates take, he decided to open his own logic company, a decision that has paid off.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The gent explained in the comments how he was able to do it by saying:
"No, I didn't have a job, and I started my company before I could finish my course."
The video quickly gained massive traction online, with many South African viewers praising his success and the entrepreneurial spirit he demonstrated. His story of turning his academic achievements into a thriving business venture has inspired many young people in Mzansi, especially those looking to follow a similar path.
In the clip, the gentleman can be seen dressed in a black suit with his graduation gown and belt as he goes on to unveil his academic journey, where he proudly shows his degree logistics, a field that is both complex and intellectually demanding. However, what truly captivated netizens was his ability to take his education and apply it to the real world.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi is inspired by man's story
The South Africans flooded the comments section with messages of support and admiration. Many expressed how his story had motivated them to pursue their own business ideas, while others applauded his bold decision to carve out his path.
CherishNL05 said:
"This is so impressive. May God bless your company and business, and the business being so fruitful that you will be the leading successful black man in logistics in SA and nationwide wide Alhamdulilah."
Ayanda_melissa added:
"I have a logistics degree as well, hope for the best."
Jason shared:
"I want to start a bike logistics, brother can we talk."
Philani wrote:
"Inspiring! How did you get capital to start your company?"
Mahlatselesego commented:
"Congratulations, brother, I'm a final student, BCom logistics."
Ramza inquired:
"Would you kindly help please....I also have a dream of owning a logistics company."
GirlChild replied:
"Congratulations, I have a degree in logistics, been looking for a whole four years no luck."
South African women in business
- Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg lady, who goes by the TikTok handle Naledi Dikotla, revealed that she opened her business.
- A young lady was beaming with pride as she flexed her toilet paper business, which impressed many people online.
- A woman flexed her new business space in a TikTok video that is making the rounds on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za