The South African Police Service continues to celebrate their female members who are dedicated to crime-fighting in the Free State

This time around, SAPS is delighted to introduce Sergeant Luleka Mhlauli, who is a member of the horse mounted police serving in the Free State

Mhlauli was born in the Eastern Cape town of King William’s Town and she is being celebrated as the country wraps up Women’s Month in August

The South African Police Service has paid tribute to one of its committed members in the form of Sergeant Luleka Mhlauli. Mhlauli is the only female mounted unit member in the Free State.

In a statement released by the men in blue, Mhlauli was introduced to the public and the police service has thanked her for her dedication. The statement further indicated that they are also celebrating many women as the country wraps up Women’s Month in August.

Sergeant Luleka Mhlauli is the only female mounted in the Free State. Image: @SAPoliceService/Twitter/Facebook

Source: Twitter

According to a statement released by Colonel Athlenda Mathe, she praised the stunning policewoman, saying the dedicated member was born in King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape. She said:

“In celebration of Women's Month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) celebrates its women who continue to make a mark in a traditionally male-dominated environment. Today, we introduce the nation to Sergeant Luleka Mhlauli. The member is a Mounted Unit member attached to the Free State Mounted Unit.

“Born and bred in King Williams Town, the 40-year-old member began her career in the SAPS 15 years ago, having joined the organisation in 2006. She is the only female Mounted Unit member in the Free State. Mounted Unit members are police who patrol on horses. As a Mounted Unit member, Sergeant Mhlauli's duties range from patrol of open spaces, malls and wilderness areas, where it would be highly impossible to patrol with police vehicles.

“Mounted Unit members are also deployed in crowd control operations and high visibility policing roles because of their height advantage. The added height and visibility that the houses give members allows them to observe and police a wider area, which assists in deterring crime.”

The post reads on Twitter:

@Corona Visser said:

“Beauty from Bloemfontein. Always smiling and always friendly.”

@Mayzu Ntsiko said:

“Yes gal siyabulela Bhelekazi, I so wish that my dad was still alive, he would be very happy. Keep it up Sesethu Abongile Mpinda-Mhlauli.”

@Lubabalo Kanuka said:

“Wooooowww Lady SMM, M very proud of you my friend. Keep up the good job. Looking at your daily commitment to horses and your face it simply tells us how dedicated you are, and it shows the love you have about the horses.”

@Rosina Mbiza said:

“We are so proud of you Sgt.”

@Enbgela Janse Van Vuuren said:

“My sister from another mother. Looking beautiful Bongi and Lee Ann looks like she is posing with you. So proud of you.”

