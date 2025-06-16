The Real Housewives of Durban star Lo Sithole has posted a photo of her new hairstyle, a black silky weave

This comes after the reality TV star and pastor's wife got roasted online for her island mohawk

Lo Sithole has been making waves on the show, particularly for her hairstyle and for holding strong traditional values

The Real Housewives of Durban star Lo Sithole has debuted her new hair and got rid of her signature hairstyle.

Lo Sithole shows off new hair

Reality TV star Lo Sithole posted a few videos and pictures of her getting the new hairdo. Sithole was introduced to the RHOD viewers on Season 5, and her signature haircut stood out.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, 15 June, Sithole debuted a black silky weave from a luxury hair company.

Sithole is a pastor's wife married to Sahluko Sithole, a lead pastor at the Discovery Church South Africa.

After every episode, viewers would make salty comments about Sithole and roast her hairstyle, with others calling her Gqom star Dladla Mshunqisi's twin sister.

When she was first introduced to the show, Sithole was known as "a pastor's wife with strong traditional values."

When the ladies headed to Mauritius for their RHOD girls' trip, Sithole was one of the ladies who flew in economy. Viewers noticed that the producers shaded her and the ladies by inserting hilarious emojis.

An X user @Theminajave captioned her photos, "Production is so shady as for the crying emoji."

On the other hand, the other housewives, such as Jojo Robinson, flew in business class.

Check out Sithole's post below:

Fans approve Sithole's hairstyle

This is how some netizens reacted to her hairstyle in the comments posted by @PopPulseSA.

@getlikePosh reacted:

"I can still see the mahawk. The pointy mahawk."

@m_kobene replied:

"Reunion hairstyle. The skewed Mohawk is her signature look."

@SimplyEXT responded:

"And an OTT makeup, but this is waaay better than that island she had on her head."

@FranklyTru sighed:

"Eyi siyabonga as long as the skew hair is gone. I liked her natural hair, though, but it was just not in sync."

@missfaithziqubu joked:

"This is the pressure Nonku was referring to when you join the group."

@ZinhlosozethuK gushed:

"She looks very beautiful, I wonder what we did to her for that side island Mohawk."

@mmbs001 stated:

"Good Lord! Thank you! That Dladla Mshunqisi look was giving me nightmares."

