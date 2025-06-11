Podcast and Chill host Sol Phenduka went viral recently after he commented on the viral video of Malaika singer, Tshedi

Sol Phenduka said Matshediso Mholo is hot in reaction to a viral video of her dancing in a revealing outfit

Social media users found this amusing, and they flooded Sol's comments section with hilarious reactions

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Sol Phenduka is interested in Malaika singer Matshediso Mholo. Image: Tshedimalaika, SolPhenduka

Source: Instagram

Malaika singer Matshediso 'Tshedi' Mholo trended on social media recently after sharing a video dancing in a skimpy outfit.

Sol Phenduka eyes Tshedi Mholo

Popular Podcast and Chill host Sol Phenduka was one of the people who reacted to the viral video of Malaika singer, Tshedi, twerking while wearing a somewhat revealing dress.

Sol Phenduka reacted to the X video posted by @BokamosoM, saying Mholo is hot, adding that he was unfamiliar with her game. The team invited Tshedi for an interview on the podcast, and Sol recalled what she was wearing at the time.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Haaaaaa. She's hot. She came wearing a long jaas to the podcast. I wasn't familiar with her game," she said.

The video garnered mixed reactions from people who are in support of Tshedi's dancing. While others said she should tone it down. Watch the X video below:

Mzansi laughs at Sol Phenduka's post

Fans found Sol's post amusing, and they came up with hilarious reactions. Some people criticised Tshedi's dancing, saying she is a bit mature to be doing such.

@sandilendumo1 stated:

"What kind of a comment is this! Damn bro control your hunger."

@NalaThokozane exclaimed:

"He banna, what did you wanna see. This guy!"

@Constitution_94 joked:

"The mood wasn't helping in the podcast. You hid her behind Grandeur and car toys."

@Jamie_the_bear joked:

"She's familiar with yours, Sol. That's why she came wearing that."

@justnyoo asked:

"Sounds like you are regretting something."

@asnath_adhd criticised:

"Mokgolokwane and twerking altogether in a space of 2 minutes. When you are old you are old, mahn."

@shaz_bantuza was shocked:

"OMG, this is Thsedi from Malaika? I'm a bit surprised. I thought she was and up and coming artist."

@Mfanakagogo13 criticised:

"A simple 'muhle' kodwa sometimes is enough. What you said afterwards is not on."

Sol Phenduka commented on Malaika singer Matshediso Mholo's hot video. Image: Tshedimalaika

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka reacts to Lamiez's long hairdo

Lamiez Holworthy was in an interview on DJ Fresh’s WAW What A Week Podcast on 31 January 2025. While there, Lamiez spoke about the racism she suffered while growing up in a mixed household. The video posted on X by @Mothmatiks was captioned:

“Lamiez Holworthy opened up to Fresh about the racism she suffered growing up. Strange enough, it’s my first time hearing her speak.”

Sol Phenduka reacted to the video and commented on her hair, “She looks so different with the long hair.”

Lamiez is known for rocking a short hairdo and has created a brand for herself. However, she rebranded and started wearing weaves.

Sol Phenduka comments on Olorato Mongale

In a previous report from Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka reacted to the grisly murder of Olorato Mongale.

Phenduka was deeply devastated by the murder of the 30-year-old Wits student, who was lured by a man who wanted to take her out. Sol Phenduka questioned why killing has become easy for many people in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News