Fans of The Real Housewives of Durban noticed that the producers were acting shady towards the ladies who flew in economy class

The housewives headed to Mauritius for their RHOD girls' trip, and almost all of them flew in economy, whereas Jojo Robinson flew in business class

Viewers joked about the producers adding emojis to the economy class, saying they were trolling the ladies

'The Real Housewives of Durban' producers were called out for shading the ladies. Image: Showmax

Source: Twitter

The ladies flew to Mauritius for The Real Housewives of Durban girls' trip. However, fans noticed that the producers were a little classist towards the ladies, especially those who flew in the lower class.

RHOD producers called out for being shady

On Instagram, Jojo Robinson posted a video of the chaos she and the ladies started as they made way to the airport. She revealed that they went to Mauritius for a trip. However, not all the ladies were treated equally. Jojo Robinson flew in business class, whereas the other ladies were in economy class.

Netizens noted how production added hilarious emojis when showing the economy class ladies. This tickled the fan's funny bones as producers were seemingly trolling the ladies.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

X user @Theminajave posted screenshots from the latest episode with the caption. "Production is so shady as for the crying emoji."

Here are some of the hilarious reactions from fans

Netizens admitted that the scene left them rolling on the floor. Some viewers accused the show of classism.

@thandomasanabo laughed:

"The drama with this production and flying."

@YayaRSA exclaimed:

"I was on the floor!"

@negative_warona said:

"I wonder where Sorisha flew."

@_mondlovu asked:

"Was Nonku there??"

@KasiMait joked:

"Yeah, neh. If there was a taxi to Mauritius, we know now who’d be in it ."

@ngenangena chuckled:

"All the girlies in Economy class should not come back."

@Lily_MMalangeni asked:

"They don’t wanna wear designers and can’t even fly business class, why are they here kante?"

@BowNkambule said:

"Why aren't they in their jets? RHOBeverly Hills spoilt us."

@____Imagine stated:

"Not the production team being "classist."

@t_tspi said:

"No guys, I'm a big fan of short/natural hair but that hairstyle?? Frame 3."

@Ndex_M joked:

"Also, it might have been that side cut hairstyle yalo mama that caused thm to fly so cheap. Yoh hai."

@TiredOfWorking8 said:

"I love them for this, making it clear who the real housewives are."

@mainly_poetic shared:

"I think the ladies had to decide how they travelling."

@PeeloveNxumalo was shocked:

"Lol Haibo? Can’t wait to watch, cause what in the shade is this?"

Sorisha Naidoo hailed as a real housewife

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo was praised for being a "real" housewife.

Fans claimed that Sorisha's lifestyle gives fans a taste of luxury, with some arguing that she is the true definition of a housewife.

"She is the only one (besides Jojo) who is actually a REAL housewife and gives us the luxury that the other ladies don't. Storyline or not, they unfortunately need to keep her around for the dignity of the show, in case Andy comes through to audit," the fan said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News