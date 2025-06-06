Jojo Robinson and her faves are having the time of their lives on their trip in Mauritius

The Real Housewives of Durban flaunted their bikini bods at a resort, and had fans raving over their vacation snaps

Mzansi is excited about the upcoming RHOD episode and looks forward to seeing more content from the ladies' trip

Jojo Robinson shared vacation pictures with Londie London and Nonku Williams. Images: londie_london_official, nonku_williams, mrs.jojo.robinson

The ladies from The Real Housewives of Durban had social media going crazy over their sultry poolside pictures on their Mauritius vacation.

Inside the RHOD Mauritius vacation

The Real Housewives of Durban are enjoying their time on vacation in Mauritius and have been giving us content galore!

From swimsuit snaps to sun dress photos, Jojo Robinson, Nonku Williams, and Londie London had Instagram raving over their content and stunning figures.

Jojo Robinson shared vacation photos with Londie London and Nonku Williams. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Jojo showed off her vacation snaps with Londie and Nonku, and it appeared the ladies were having a jolly good time.

This is after Briefly News reported on Jojo and Nonku's seemingly rocky relationship, where Jojo addressed their alleged fallout.

Here's what Mzansi said about the RHOD ladies' pictures

Social media is going crazy over Jojo, Nonku and Londie's bathing suit pictures:

mabhoqo_2013 said:

"This trio makes so much sense!"

kiaraa.rtm was excited:

"Oh, my days! This is the content we want, Jo!"

lul_ama raved:

"Phumani endabeni zabantu! Glad to see my favourite ladies in one photo."

Jojo Robinson, Londie London and Nonku Williams are serving content from their vacation. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

mia__manzini reacted:

"This is the friendship I want to see, including Angel."

kgethi202 added:

"I didn’t know people's friendships could stress me this much, I’m so relieved!"

sthembiso_sarah_msb added:

"Tjo, the way I was so stressed not seeing Nonks around you, Jo. I can feel my blood pressure dropping."

Nonku Williams announces exit from The Real Housewives of Durban

The vacation came shortly after Nonku Williams revealed that she would be leaving The Real Housewives of Durban.

The businesswoman, who also happens to be one of the show's OGs, shared an Instagram announcement, reflecting on her time on RHOD, from the drama to the lessons and all the in-betweens.

Despite backlash from haters labelling her a coward running from accountability, heartbroken fans flooded her comments with farewell messages:

marjoriefiedler bid farewell to Nonku:

"Nonku Nonks international star, you are one of the main reasons I watched RHOD, including Jojo. Keep on soaring higher. The sky is not your limit. Lots of love from Paris, Pastor Nonku. You have shown us that you can be spiritual, be human, make mistakes, acknowledge them, and most of all have a funny personality. Spirituality mustn't be uptight. Thank you for the entertainment."

sboh_mthombe said:

"Oh, my love, you have carried. Thank you for allowing us into your story and giving us a piece of you, and also reminding us that God loves us with our imperfections. I will definitely miss you, my darling."

lesegomokebe wrote:

"Ai. @nonku_williams can’t we change your mind? Because wow. What are we supposed to do now? Who will we watch on that show? Yhoooo! I’m not okay."

RHOD producers accused of being shady

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to what appeared to be shade from The Real Housewives of Durban producers.

Fans accused the producers of being shady for showing how most of the ladies travelled economy while Jojo was in business class.

