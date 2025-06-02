The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo was praised for being a real housewife

Fans argued that Sorisha's lifestyle gives fans a taste of luxury, with some arguing that she is the true definition of a housewife

Netizens started debating the lady's worth after Nonku Williams decided to part ways with the show

Sorisha Naidoo was defined as a real housewife by fans. Image: Sorisa_naidoo

Fans want to know Sorisha's storyline

Replying to a user @Mhanintsongo who asked what Sorisha Naidoo's storyline is, a clear fan said she is the perfect definition of a rich housewife. This comes after Nonku decided to leave the show.

"She is the only one (besides Jojo) who is actually a REAL housewife and gives us the luxury that the other ladies don't. Storyline or not, they unfortunately need to keep her around for the dignity of the show, in case Andy comes through to audit," the fan said.

"But yaaah she is mostly known as the bts villain that you guys love to hate. thats a storyline, no?"

Fans agree Sorisha is the epitome of luxury

This is what peeps had to say about Sorisha's role on RHOD.

@sihlesoprettycargued:

"She, Jojo and Nonku are what housewives are. It’s sad that Nonku is leaving but I hope they do find someone as rich as her to fill her shoes, who is also a villain."

@_OmontleM shared:

"Imagine having housewives that are financially overstretched and live in apartment. We need bo Sorisha and Jojo."

@jabs_unfiltered stated:

"Oh, they most definitely need Sorisha and her wealth, otherwise they are nowhere aligned to the real housewives brand."

@Gmosehlazwanga argued:

"What’s the last part? Unfortunately, the show here in Mzanzi is used as a step ladder to climb high. Most of them honestly are not rich. After being in the show, some of them, the lives changed for the better. There are many Rich housewives who would not even want to be known."

@_vuyolwethu_csaid:

"I don’t know, man they kind of give off Potomac vibes. I think Andy would be okay with them."

@melelo_x replied:

"Right! She is exactly what we need. Children are getting luxurious penthouses. Gucci is in her home. Oceans Mall offerings

@beemboychubb_ stated:

"I keep on saying this. The show is rooted in opulence and luxury, and many of these girls who are casted do not fit the criteria. Sorisha is the only REAL housewife period! This discourse around Londie being classist shows just how little people know about the RH franchise."

