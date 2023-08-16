Reality star and businesswoman Sorisha Naidoo bragged about businessman Vivian Reddy's presenting skills

This was the Durban businessman's first presenting attempt where was advertising the Oceans Mall, and Sorisha said he nailed it

This is just another one of their wholesome videos, as they often share content where they are cooking or working out

The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo and her husband are goals. Their recent video proves this.

Sorisha Naidoo gushed about Reddy's one of many hidden talents. Image: @sorishanaidoo

Durban's wealthiest couple stuns on social media

Sorisha took to her Instagram story, where she shared a video of her husband showing off his presenting skills.

Durban businessman, Vivian Reddy, wears many hats, and he made one of them known as he took viewers into the making of Ocean's Mall.

This was his first presenting attempt, and of course, his biggest supporter, Sorisha, said he nailed it.

A Twitter user @Marilynn_Manuel reposted the video:

All about the couple's Maldive's getaway

Another one of the many heartfelt things they do is go on vacations with their family.

Their most recent is their trip to the Maldives.

Netizens gush over Sorisha's family in latest post

The Durban family slayed in a recent post of them having lunch at Kalamata Kouzina.

deigo_bell said:

"Beautiful fam. Looking so relaxed on this fabulous Sunday. Love you guys."

2020tlaww said:

"Love this Family very much."

shamila.ramjawan said:

"Stunning."

elspy_1z said:

"Beautiful soul."

ferial_101 said:

"Lovely family."

Netizens turn against Sorisha Naidoo following heated RHOD episode

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sorisha lost fans after her weird friendship with Sane Bhengu.

Their sudden friendship raised eyebrows as people not only questioned the legitimacy of it, some said they spew bile about others.

Source: Briefly News