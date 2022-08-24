Who is Vivian Reddy? Age, children, wife, cars, house, profiles, net worth

Certain businessmen have various traits which make them stick out from others, and Vivian Reddy is one such entrepreneur that has done just that. As the founder of the successful company Edison Group, he has skilled entrepreneurial skills, charisma, and a savvy business mind, making him a person of interest in South Africa. Here is a full rundown of Vivian Reddy’s biography, including details on his career, who Vivian Reddy's wife is and more.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

He is often pictured with his wife, Sorisha, at prominent events. Photo: @MusaKhawula on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How did Vivian Reddy make his money? And, what does he own? According to his LinkedIn profile, he came from humble beginnings financially and started his company, Edison Power Group, with just R500 and a van to his name. Since then, the organisation has grown drastically and is 'one of the largest electrical companies in the country.'

Profile summary and bio

Full name Vathasallum Reddy Nickname Vivian Date of birth 23 February 1953 Age 69 years of age Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Hindu Current residence Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Sorisha Naidoo Ethnicity Indian Gender Male Weight Unknown Height Unknown Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents KP Reddy Children Shantan, Yavini, Kalina, Saihil and Kuber Reddy Profession Businessman, philanthropist Education Unknown Native language Unconfirmed (fluent in English) Net worth R1.9 billion Social media pages Vivian Reddy on LinkedIn Twitter

Vivian Reddy’s house reflects the colossal financial success he earned from his business endeavours, with an R27 million mansion in a trendy Durban suburb that is fit for a king. His impressive home has even been featured on Top Billing, and Vivian Reddy’s cars further cement just how wealthy the businessman is.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Vivian Reddy’s age

The billionaire entrepreneur is currently 69 years of age as of August 2022.

Vivian Reddy’s ex-wife

Vivian Reddy’s first wife, Mogi Naidoo, was allegedly married to him for 28 years before divorcing. He is now married to Sorisha Naidoo, a South African businesswoman, former actress and model.

Vivian Reddy’s parents

Not much is known about his parents, and the only name of public knowledge is 'KP Reddy'. However, it is unknown whether this is his mother or father since that has not been clarified.

The businessman has high-profile connections, pictured here with Khulubuse Zuma attending the Mpisane's wedding anniversary celebrations in 2011 in Zimbali, Durban. Photo: Jackie Clausen

Source: Getty Images

Vivian Reddy’s children

Vathasallum And Mogi share three children, Yavini, Shantan, and Kuber. According to sources, Yavini is a paediatrician, and Kuber is an IT student. It is not publicly known what Shantan does. The businessman and his new wife have two children, Saihil and Kalina.

Which gaming house does Vivian Reddy own?

As mentioned before, he is the chairman of the Edison Power Group company, but this is not the only business endeavour he spearheads. According to reports, the businessman is also on the board of trustees for Sibaya Community Trust. His current business endeavour is Oceans Umhlanga; a high-end development area projected to bring in a large sum of money.

The entrepreneur has a substantial amount of wealth and is active on Twitter. Photo: @iamtbotouch and @METROFMSA on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Vivian Reddy’s net worth

Reddy’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be a staggering R1.9 billion, which is attributed to his successful entrepreneurial moves and companies.

Vivian Reddy’s profiles

His Twitter handle is , with 8,986 followers as of 31 August 2022. You can also find him on his with 297 connections. Unfortunately, he does not seem to have an Instagram page, or it is purposely hidden from the public.

Vivian Reddy may not be a well-known household name. Still, he has played a significant role in South Africa's economy and business development in areas within Durban and the surrounds. So keep an eye out on his social media pages to see what he will do next.

READ ALSO: Who is Leeroy Sidambe? Age, partner, business, nationality, cars, net worth

Speaking of successful entrepreneurs, Briefly.co.za wrote an article about Leeroy Sidambe. He was trending on Twitter at a stage due to his scandalous relationship moves that were put on blast on social media.

What do we know about Leeroy Sidambe, and what is the story behind his trending love life? More on his romantic life, career, and net worth here.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News