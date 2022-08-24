One of the most influential actresses in Hollywood as of late is Adrienne Bailon, a former Disney Channel star that has since made a huge name for herself in the entertainment industry. Since the massive success of the channel film series The Cheetah Girls, she has achieved massive commercial success. So, what has the star gotten up to since then, and what is she currently doing as of 2022?

The star sang at the 4th annual Women's March LA: Women Rising at Pershing Square on January 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Source: Getty Images

Her career began to blossom in her Disney Channel days, and she acted alongside another child star icon, Raven-Symoné. Both have achieved massive success in their own right since their Disney days, but what is Adrienne currently working on? Before we get into Adrienne Bailon’s 2022 movements, here is her profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Adrienne Eliza Houghton (née Bailon) Nickname Adrienne Date of birth 24 October 1983 Age 38 years old Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace New York City, New York, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Evangelical Current residence Los Angeles, Californa, USA Current nationality American Martial status Married to Israel Houghton Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity ( Puerto Rican, Ecuadorian) Gender Female Weight 54 kgs ( unconfirmed Height 150 cm Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Nilda Alicea-Felix and Freddy Bailon Siblings Claudette Bailon Profession TV personality, singer, and actress Education PS 110 Monitor School, High School for Health Professions and Human Services Native language Multilingual (mother tongue is Spanish, fluent in English) Net worth $4 million-$5 million Social media pages @adriennebailon on Instagram @AdrienneBailon on Twitter

Since her Cheetah Girls days, she has been a regular on reality TV shows, including a contestant on the anonymous celebrity singing show The Masked Singer and a panellist on the female chat showThe Real. What else do we know of her? Here is a full, detailed biography of her life and career.

Adrienne Bailon’s age

First, how old is Adrienne Bailon? As of August 2022, the multitalented starlet is 38 years old.

Adrienne Bailon’s height

She is one of the more petite stars in Hollywood, standing at just 150 cm.

The actress is pictured alongside Loni Love and Jeannie Mai on the South Lawn of the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll. Photo: Cheriss May

Source: Getty Images

Adrienne Bailon’s husband

Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton are currently happily married. Adrienne Bailon’s wedding took place in the dreamy city of Paris on 11 November 2019, surrounded by close friends and family. For those wondering, 'How much older is Israel than Adrienne?' The pair have an eight-year age gap, which does not seem to bug either of them.

Adrienne Bailon dated Lenny Santiago, a Roc Nation executive, for six years and was engaged for seven months until they split in 2015. Adrienne Bailon and Rob Kardashian also dated between 2007 and 2009, and she was featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on occasion.

Adrienne Bailon’s parents

The star comes from a family with a rich cultural mix, with her mother, Nilda Alicea-Felix, being Puerto Rican and her biological father, Freddie Bailón, being Ecuadorian. Her biological father was absent for most of her life, and she was raised on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, New York, by her mother and stepfather, Joe Felix.

The star and Robert Kardashian Jr dated briefly and can be seen pictured at the Summer Stars Party in 2008. Photo: Christian JENTZ/Gamma-Rapho

Source: Getty Images

Adrienne Bailon’s children

Many fans wonder, 'Does Adrienne have a baby?' She welcomed her first child, a son, much to fans' surprise since she has been tight-lipped about expecting. She welcomed her son via a surrogate, and she has also openly spoken out about her difficulty in conceiving.

Adrienne Bailon’s movies and TV shows

Although she has starred on the small screen, she was also in the musician girl group 3LW, who eventually disbanded in January 2008, with her and her one band member Kiely Williams going on to join The Cheetah Girls full-time shortly after. Regarding her acting career, she has starred and featured in the following films and series:

The Real

The Cheetah Girls

The Cheetah Girls: One World

Cheetah Girls 2

That's So Raven

Raven's Home

I'm in Love with a Church Girl

All Things Adrienne

I Can See Your Voice

All You've Got

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Coach Carter

Empire Girls: Julissa and Adrienne

Lovestruck: The Musical

The Coalition

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Buffalo Dreams

Nail'd It! Television show

Kourtney And Kim Take New York

Cuttin' da Mustard

Showtime at the Apollo Television show

Studio DC: Almost Live

Adrienne Bailon Project

Knock Knock Live

Radio Disney Party Jams: The Concert

Adrienne Bailon Loca de Amor: El Musical

The Rachel Divide

Becoming Presents: Wannabe

The Black Eyed Peas: #WHERESTHELOVE Film

Maxim Magazine and Bootsy Bellows Big Game Live Film

Habla Y Vota

Meet the Cheetahs

Adrienne Bailon liebe ändert alles

Black Girls Rock

Adrienne Bailon’s net worth

Thanks to her highly successful career, most reports estimate her net worth to be between $4 million and $5 million.

Adrienne Bailon’s profiles

Adrienne Bailon’s Instagram is @adriennebailon, with 5.6 million followers. You can find her on Twitter under @AdrienneBailon, where she has 614.9 thousand followers. She does not seem to have other forms of social media besides the previously mentioned profiles.

Adrienne Bailon may have begun her career at Disney and gained notoriety through famous partners, but she has reached new heights of fame in her own right and continues to see her career grow daily.

