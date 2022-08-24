Adrienne Bailon's net worth, age, children, husband, height, career, profiles
One of the most influential actresses in Hollywood as of late is Adrienne Bailon, a former Disney Channel star that has since made a huge name for herself in the entertainment industry. Since the massive success of the channel film series The Cheetah Girls, she has achieved massive commercial success. So, what has the star gotten up to since then, and what is she currently doing as of 2022?
Her career began to blossom in her Disney Channel days, and she acted alongside another child star icon, Raven-Symoné. Both have achieved massive success in their own right since their Disney days, but what is Adrienne currently working on? Before we get into Adrienne Bailon’s 2022 movements, here is her profile summary.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Adrienne Eliza Houghton (née Bailon)
|Nickname
|Adrienne
|Date of birth
|24 October 1983
|Age
|38 years old
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Birthplace
|New York City, New York, USA
|Romantic orientation
|Heterosexual
|Religious beliefs
|Evangelical
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, Californa, USA
|Current nationality
|American
|Martial status
|Married to Israel Houghton
|Ethnicity
|Mixed ethnicity ( Puerto Rican, Ecuadorian)
|Gender
|Female
|Weight
|54 kgs (unconfirmed)
|Height
|150 cm
|Hair colour
|Light brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Parents
|Nilda Alicea-Felix and Freddy Bailon
|Siblings
|Claudette Bailon
|Profession
|TV personality, singer, and actress
|Education
|PS 110 Monitor School, High School for Health Professions and Human Services
|Native language
|Multilingual (mother tongue is Spanish, fluent in English)
|Net worth
|$4 million-$5 million
|Social media pages
|@adriennebailon on Instagram@AdrienneBailon on Twitter
Since her Cheetah Girls days, she has been a regular on reality TV shows, including a contestant on the anonymous celebrity singing show The Masked Singer and a panellist on the female chat showThe Real. What else do we know of her? Here is a full, detailed biography of her life and career.
Adrienne Bailon’s age
First, how old is Adrienne Bailon? As of August 2022, the multitalented starlet is 38 years old.
Adrienne Bailon’s height
She is one of the more petite stars in Hollywood, standing at just 150 cm.
Adrienne Bailon’s husband
Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton are currently happily married. Adrienne Bailon’s wedding took place in the dreamy city of Paris on 11 November 2019, surrounded by close friends and family. For those wondering, 'How much older is Israel than Adrienne?' The pair have an eight-year age gap, which does not seem to bug either of them.
Adrienne Bailon dated Lenny Santiago, a Roc Nation executive, for six years and was engaged for seven months until they split in 2015. Adrienne Bailon and Rob Kardashian also dated between 2007 and 2009, and she was featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on occasion.
Adrienne Bailon’s parents
The star comes from a family with a rich cultural mix, with her mother, Nilda Alicea-Felix, being Puerto Rican and her biological father, Freddie Bailón, being Ecuadorian. Her biological father was absent for most of her life, and she was raised on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, New York, by her mother and stepfather, Joe Felix.
Adrienne Bailon’s children
Many fans wonder, 'Does Adrienne have a baby?' She welcomed her first child, a son, much to fans' surprise since she has been tight-lipped about expecting. She welcomed her son via a surrogate, and she has also openly spoken out about her difficulty in conceiving.
Adrienne Bailon’s movies and TV shows
Although she has starred on the small screen, she was also in the musician girl group 3LW, who eventually disbanded in January 2008, with her and her one band member Kiely Williams going on to join The Cheetah Girls full-time shortly after. Regarding her acting career, she has starred and featured in the following films and series:
- The Real
- The Cheetah Girls
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Cheetah Girls 2
- That's So Raven
- Raven's Home
- I'm in Love with a Church Girl
- All Things Adrienne
- I Can See Your Voice
- All You've Got
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Coach Carter
- Empire Girls: Julissa and Adrienne
- Lovestruck: The Musical
- The Coalition
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Buffalo Dreams
- Nail'd It! Television show
- Kourtney And Kim Take New York
- Cuttin' da Mustard
- Showtime at the Apollo Television show
- Studio DC: Almost Live
- Adrienne Bailon Project
- Knock Knock Live
- Radio Disney Party Jams: The Concert
- Adrienne Bailon Loca de Amor: El Musical
- The Rachel Divide
- Becoming Presents: Wannabe
- The Black Eyed Peas: #WHERESTHELOVE Film
- Maxim Magazine and Bootsy Bellows Big Game Live Film
- Habla Y Vota
- Meet the Cheetahs
- Adrienne Bailon liebe ändert alles
- Black Girls Rock
Adrienne Bailon’s net worth
Thanks to her highly successful career, most reports estimate her net worth to be between $4 million and $5 million.
Adrienne Bailon’s profiles
Adrienne Bailon’s Instagram is @adriennebailon, with 5.6 million followers. You can find her on Twitter under @AdrienneBailon, where she has 614.9 thousand followers. She does not seem to have other forms of social media besides the previously mentioned profiles.
Adrienne Bailon may have begun her career at Disney and gained notoriety through famous partners, but she has reached new heights of fame in her own right and continues to see her career grow daily.
