Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been among Hollywood's 'it' couples since they became an item in 2011, mainly due to their playful public displays of affection and genuine love for one another. Since their meeting, they went on to get married and start a family together, with their children gathering much media attention thanks to their unique names and adorable nature. This article discusses one of their daughters, Inez Reynolds. Here is everything we know about her!

One big reason why the couple's children gather so much public and media attention is their distinctive names, which have people wondering about their meanings. So, who is Inez Reynolds named after, and what are Blake Lively's other daughters' names? Before we go into that, here is everything we know about the youngster.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Inez Reynolds Nickname Inez Date of birth 30 September 2016 Age 5 years old Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace New York City, USA Romantic orientation Unknown Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence New York City , USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 35 kg as of 2022 (estimated) Height 102 cm as of 2022 (estimated) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Siblings Two (Betty Reynolds, James Reynolds) Profession None Education Homeschooling (rumoured) Native language English Net worth $1 million–$5 million Social media pages None

Many people have wondered 'Why did Blake Lively name her daughter Ines?' since it is such a distinctive name. Unfortunately, neither parent had stated why, but we know the name means 'pure' or 'virginal' and is a derivative from the well-known name 'Agnes'. Inez Reynolds’ full name is her first and last name as we know it.

Inez Reynolds’ age

How old is Inez Reynolds? As of August 2022, she is just five years old.

Inez Reynolds’ nationality

The youngster was born in New York City, where the family still currently resides and can be regularly seen strolling the streets together.

Inez Reynolds’ height

Standing at 102 cm currently, the tot seems to be a standard height for a child her age.

Inez Reynolds’ parents

As you already know by now, her parents are none other than the Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. After meeting on their movie Green Lantern set in 2010, they were in relationships at the time. Both were single by 2011 and began dating towards the end of the year. They got married on 9 September 2012 and have been going strong since.

Does Ryan Reynolds have three daughters?

'Does Ryan Reynolds have a child?' is one of the most searched terms when searching the actor's name. The famous couple has three daughters, including Inez, with his two other daughters being named Betty and James. So, why did Ryan Reynolds call his daughter James since it is traditionally male? Ryan has since stated it is a family name and was a way for him to honour his father.

Inez Reynolds’ school

Little is known about her education; she is only five years old, but some sources report that she is currently homeschooled.

Inez Reynolds’ net worth

Although just coming out of her toddler age, she has an estimated net worth of between $1–5 million.

Inez Reynolds’ profiles

Since she is just a toddler, she does not have social media. However, you can find Blake on Instagram at @blakelively, where she has 34.6 million followers. Ryan's Instagram is @vancityreynolds, with 44.8 million followers.

Although Inez Reynolds is still only a toddler without much life experience, she has the perfect mix of opportunity and accessibility to reach whatever future dreams she may have, whether to follow in her acting parents' footsteps or to go a different route altogether.

