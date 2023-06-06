American actress Natalie Michelle Cummings' age, bio, family, height, net

Natalie Michelle Cummings is an American television personality, fitness enthusiast and actress who came to the limelight following her famous parents. Her mother, Maureen McCormick, is a famous American actress, reputed singer, and writer, while her father is a celebrated actor. Following in her parent's footsteps, Natalie pursued a career in the entertainment industry.

Natalie Michelle Cummings is the only daughter of her parents and has no siblings. She is celebrated as Maureen McCormick's daughter and has appeared in television series like Redneck Island and La La's Full Court Life.

Natalie Michelle Cummings' profiles

Full name Natalie Michelle Cummings Birth date May 19, 1989 Age 34 years (As of 2023) Gender Female Profession Yoga Trainer, Actress, TV personality Country America Place of birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Horoscope Taurus Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 54 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Status Single Father Michael Cummings Mother Maureen McCormick Body measurements 39-30-38 Net worth $1.9 million

What is Natalie Michelle Cummings' age?

The celebrity child was born on May 19, 1989, in Los Angeles, California, in the United States of America. She is 34 years as of 2023 and holds American nationality.

Who are Natalie Michelle Cummings' parents?

Her mother is Maureen McCormick, a celebrated American actress and singer. Her father is Michael Cummings, an American actor credited for movies like A Wild Duck. He is also a translator for Norwegian scripts. They tied the knot on March 16, 1985, having met in a church. The family lives in Westlake Village, California.

Natalie Michelle Cummings' mother

Maureen Denise McCormick is an American actress, author and recording artist born on August 5, 1956, in Los Angeles, California, United States. She gained popularity by playing the role of Marcia Brady on the ABC television series The Brady Bunch from 1969 to 1974.

As a recording artist, Maureen has recorded four albums, and in 1972, she released her first solo with the song Truckin' Back to You. She has received nominations for awards like Choice Dream Sequence and Beautiful Braces.

Maureen Denise McCormick's films and TV shows

Below are some of Maureen's films and television shows:

1973: Young Marriage

1976: Pony Express Rider

1983: Shout for Joy

1987: Return to Horror High

1996: A Very Brady Sequel

2001: Title to Murder

2012: Snow White: A Deadly Summer

2015: Lift Me Up

2015: Big Baby

2017: The Neighborhood

2017: Rock Paper Dead

Natalie Michelle Cummings' father

Michael Cummings is an American actor and entrepreneur born in 1960 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He made his acting debut in Norway at the Den Nationale Scene in a production of Ibsen's A Wild Duck. He later relocated to Los Angeles, where he signed many Hollywood films and television shows but eventually ditched acting and worked in the corporate sector.

What is Natalie Michelle Cummings' career?

She began her career as an American actress and a television personality. Natalie also has passion and experience in digital marketing and teaching yoga. She runs a successful yoga business in the United States.

She once worked as a digital supervisor at Yoga for Arthritis and a social media marketing manager at Webmaster. She is also the author of a book called The Fiddle.

Natalie Michelle Cummings' TV series

2009: I Love Money

2010: Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It

2010: La La's Full Court Wedding

2010: Rock of Love Girls: Where Are They Now?

2011: Mario Lopez: Saved by the Baby

2011: The X Life

2012: Redneck Island

What is Natalie Michelle Cummings' height?

The social media star measures 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 54 kg. She has brown eyes and blonde hair. Her other body measurements are 28-24-26.

What is Natalie Michelle Cummings' net worth?

Natalie's net worth is estimated at $1.9 million. She derives her income from her yoga business and from acting.

Above is Natalie Michelle Cummings' biography and everything you need to know. She grew up outside of the public eye and evolved into a career in acting and fitness.

