American actress Natalie Michelle Cummings' age, bio, family, height, net

Natalie Michelle Cummings is an American television personality, fitness enthusiast and actress who came to the limelight following her famous parents. Her mother, Maureen McCormick, is a famous American actress, reputed singer, and writer, while her father is a celebrated actor. Following in her parent's footsteps, Natalie pursued a career in the entertainment industry.
Natalie Michelle Cummings is the only daughter of her parents and has no siblings. She is celebrated as Maureen McCormick's daughter and has appeared in television series like Redneck Island and La La's Full Court Life.
Natalie Michelle Cummings' profiles
|Full name
|Natalie Michelle Cummings
|Birth date
|May 19, 1989
|Age
|34 years (As of 2023)
|Gender
|Female
|Profession
|Yoga Trainer, Actress, TV personality
|Country
|America
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Horoscope
|Taurus
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches
|Weight
|54 kg
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Status
|Single
|Father
|Michael Cummings
|Mother
|Maureen McCormick
|Body measurements
|39-30-38
|Net worth
|$1.9 million
What is Natalie Michelle Cummings' age?
The celebrity child was born on May 19, 1989, in Los Angeles, California, in the United States of America. She is 34 years as of 2023 and holds American nationality.
Who are Natalie Michelle Cummings' parents?
Her mother is Maureen McCormick, a celebrated American actress and singer. Her father is Michael Cummings, an American actor credited for movies like A Wild Duck. He is also a translator for Norwegian scripts. They tied the knot on March 16, 1985, having met in a church. The family lives in Westlake Village, California.
Natalie Michelle Cummings' mother
Maureen Denise McCormick is an American actress, author and recording artist born on August 5, 1956, in Los Angeles, California, United States. She gained popularity by playing the role of Marcia Brady on the ABC television series The Brady Bunch from 1969 to 1974.
As a recording artist, Maureen has recorded four albums, and in 1972, she released her first solo with the song Truckin' Back to You. She has received nominations for awards like Choice Dream Sequence and Beautiful Braces.
Maureen Denise McCormick's films and TV shows
Below are some of Maureen's films and television shows:
- 1973: Young Marriage
- 1976: Pony Express Rider
- 1983: Shout for Joy
- 1987: Return to Horror High
- 1996: A Very Brady Sequel
- 2001: Title to Murder
- 2012: Snow White: A Deadly Summer
- 2015: Lift Me Up
- 2015: Big Baby
- 2017: The Neighborhood
- 2017: Rock Paper Dead
Natalie Michelle Cummings' father
Michael Cummings is an American actor and entrepreneur born in 1960 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He made his acting debut in Norway at the Den Nationale Scene in a production of Ibsen's A Wild Duck. He later relocated to Los Angeles, where he signed many Hollywood films and television shows but eventually ditched acting and worked in the corporate sector.
What is Natalie Michelle Cummings' career?
She began her career as an American actress and a television personality. Natalie also has passion and experience in digital marketing and teaching yoga. She runs a successful yoga business in the United States.
She once worked as a digital supervisor at Yoga for Arthritis and a social media marketing manager at Webmaster. She is also the author of a book called The Fiddle.
Natalie Michelle Cummings' TV series
- 2009: I Love Money
- 2010: Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It
- 2010: La La's Full Court Wedding
- 2010: Rock of Love Girls: Where Are They Now?
- 2011: Mario Lopez: Saved by the Baby
- 2011: The X Life
- 2012: Redneck Island
What is Natalie Michelle Cummings' height?
The social media star measures 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 54 kg. She has brown eyes and blonde hair. Her other body measurements are 28-24-26.
What is Natalie Michelle Cummings' net worth?
Natalie's net worth is estimated at $1.9 million. She derives her income from her yoga business and from acting.
Above is Natalie Michelle Cummings' biography and everything you need to know. She grew up outside of the public eye and evolved into a career in acting and fitness.
