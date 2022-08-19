Who is Myles O'Neal? Age, girlfriend, parents, movies, height, net worth

Myles O'Neal is an American model, DJ, and reality TV star. He is famous for being the son of the legendary basketball Hall of Famer, Shaquille O'Neal. The former NBA athlete adopted five-year-old Myles when he married his mother Shaunie in 2002.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Myles is known for being the son of legendary NBA athlete Shaquille O'Neal. Photo: Jared Siskin/amfAR

Source: Getty Images

Myles is the only O'Neal sibling that is forging a career away from basketball. His brothers have shown interest in following in their dad's footsteps, but he is making waves in the entertainment industry. He has also walked the runway for some of the biggest fashion brands.

Myles O'Neal's profiles summary and bio

Full name Myles Baptiste O'Neal Date of birth 8th May 1997 Age 25 years in 2022 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m) Gender Male Relationship status Not known Parents Mother Shaunie Nelson and adoptive father NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal Siblings Five half-siblings, including Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, Me'arah and Taahirah Education Santa Monica College (Acting) Profession DJ, television personality, model Social media profiles Instagram

Myles O'Neal's age

Shaquille's son was born on 8th May 1997 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 25 years old in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Is Myles Shaquille O'Neal's real son?

NBA legend Shaquille with his boys, Myles (far left), Shareef (second left), and Shaqir (far right). Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Did Shaq adopt Myles? When NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal married Shaunie in 2002, he adopted her five-year-old son Myles to be his own, and he started using his last name. The boy is estranged from his biological father, and little is known about him.

Myles O'Neal's parents tied the knot in December 2002. Shaq filed for divorce in 2007 but withdrew the proceedings and got back together with Shaunie. Unfortunately, things did not turn out as expected, and Shaunie filed for a second divorce in 2009.

Myles grew up with four younger half-siblings, including Shareef (born 11th January 2011), Amirah (born 13th November 2001), Shaqir (born 19th April 2003), and Me'arah (born 1st May 2006). He also has a step-sibling from Shaq's side, Taahirah (born 19th July 1996), who he had with ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Myles O'Neal's girlfriend

Shaunie's eldest son does not talk about his dating life and has never been spotted with a partner. He only lets the media see his career moves.

Myles O'Neal's career

Myles O'Neal on the Dolce & Gabbana runway during the 2018 Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer. Photo: Victor Virgile

Source: Getty Images

Unlike his siblings, who are following in their dad's basketball footsteps, Shaq's eldest son Myles is building his career in the entertainment industry. He made his reality television debut in 2010 on the VH1 series, Basketball Wives. He was 13 when he started appearing on the show.

He later starred in Shaunie's Home Court alongside his family in 2016. Other reality television shows he has been in are The Hills: New Beginnings, Shaq Life, and E! 's reality show Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules (2022).

As a model, he made his debut on the Dolce & Gabbana Men's Spring/Summer 2018 runway during Milan Fashion Week. He was 21 at the time. He later walked the runway for Descendant of Thieves at the New York Fashion Week. Other big brands he has worked with include Marc Jacobs, Giles Deacon, Fendi, Givenchy, Chenal, Michael Kors, Under Armour, and others.

The young O'Neal also has a passion for music and works as a DJ. Despite pursuing acting at Santa Monica College, he is yet to star in any Myles O'Neal movies and TV shows apart from his appearances on his family's reality series.

Myles O'Neal's net worth

The reality star is a young millionaire with an estimated net worth of $1.5 million in 2022. He makes his money as a runway and ambassadorial model and as a Disc Jockey.

Myles is building his career in the modelling and entertainment industry. Photo: Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

Myles O'Neal's height

Shaunie's eldest son stands at 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m). His height is good for his modelling career.

Is Shaquille O'Neal a billionaire?

The retired NBA player is yet to achieve the coveted billionaire status. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his fortune in 2022 at approximately $400 million. His annual salary is about $60 million. After leaving the NBA, he became a television host. He also earns from endorsement deals and his various businesses.

Who is Shaunie O'Neal's oldest child?

Her eldest child is son Myles, born 8th May 1997. Her son's father is not known, but basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal adopted him after marrying his mother in 2002 when he was five. Shaunie and Shaq had four children together before their divorce in 2009.

Is Shaquille O'Neal currently married?

The former NBA athlete is not married. After his divorce from Shaunie was finalized in 2011, he has never found another wife. However, he has been in several relationships. He dated Nicole Alexander of Flavor of Love fame for two years. Shaq later met model Laticia Rolle in 2014, but they split in 2018. In 2019, the NBA legend was linked to television star Annie Ilonzeh.

When did Shaquille O'Neal retire?

The athlete retired in 2011 after 2010/2011 NBA season. His career lasted 19 years, and he played for six NBA teams and won four NBA championships. Shaq's position was as a centre.

What companies does Shaquille O'Neal own?

Shaq is a smart investor and entrepreneur. He is the joint owner of 155 Five Guys Burgers restaurants, 17 Auntie Annie's Pretzels restaurants, 150 car washes, several Las Vegas nightclubs, 40 24-hour fitness centres, a movie theatre, and a shopping centre.

Myles O'Neal is making his parents proud with lucrative career moves that have made him a millionaire in his early 20s. He grew up in a privileged family that has not allowed everything to be handed to him on a silver platter.

READ ALSO: Jaeden Martell's age, girlfriend, parents, siblings, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Jaeden Martell. He is a young American actor known for his role as Bill Denbrough in the horror film series, It.

The 19-year-old star started acting when he was only 11 after he was cast to star in the St. Vincent film as Oliver Bronstein. His talent helped him land numerous other roles in major projects such as Metal Lords, Calls, Defending Jacob, and others.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News