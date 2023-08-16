Prince Kaybee is trending for all the wrong reasons following Cyan Boujee's allegations that he leaked their adult video

The negative publicity has not stopped the Gugulethu hitmaker from securing the bag and his fans are loving the focus

The star recently announced that he will be joining the Clash of the Choirs Season 4 as a choirmaster for Gauteng

Prince Kaybee is securing the bag despite the ongoing reports that he was the one in Cyan Boujee's viral adult video. Not only has he ignored the rants, but he announced that he recently bagged a top gig.

Prince Kaybee has announced that he recently joined 'Clash of the Choirs'. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Prince Kaybee joins Clash of the Choirs S4

Taking to his Twitter page, the controversial music producer revealed that he will be joining Clash of the Choirs Season 4 as a choirmaster for Gauteng. He wrote:

"Good Morning, your boy is a Choir Master for Gauteng. Season 4 Clash Of The Choirs is going to be one for the books. Join Me on the 19th Of August In Randburg at the Urban Brew Studios❤️"

Prince Kaybee's fans react to news of star joining new show

Social media users were grinning from ear to ear following the announcement. Many said they can't wait to watch Prince Kaybee showcase his vast knowledge of music.

@ern_music commented:

"Looking forward to seeing you disseminate your musical knowledge! Most people don't know you're so knowledgeable about everything music! Even though I think #ClashOfTheChoirs could have made you the Free State Choir master, for relativity's sake!"

@ChukuLwamaZulu added:

"Now we are about to hear some proper singing"

Calls grow to cancel Prince Kaybee as Cyan Boujee sticks by leaked tape accusations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee may be the latest victim of South Africa's brutal cancel culture after he was accused of leaking Cyan Boujee's steamy tape.

The influencer had an interview with Podcast and Chill about her demise, and a snippet of the video made it on Twitter. She told the hosts that she was 19 years old when their sneaky link resulted in recording the saucy video.

