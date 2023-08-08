Prince Kaybee has been trending following Cyan Boujee's accusations about allegedly leaking their saucy video

The controversial club hostess reacted after her video went viral on social media on Tuesday 8 August 2023

Taking to his Twitter page after charting social media trends for all the wrong reasons, Prince Kaybee focused on his craft and ignored the noise

Prince Kaybee is ignoring the noise surrounding his name on social media. The popular star trended on Twitter after Cyan Boujee alleged that he leaked their saucy video.

Prince Kaybee focuses on music amid saucy video chaos

Social media users have been waiting in anticipation for Prince Kaybee's response after Cyan Boujee fired shots at him. The star found himself trending when the controversial media personality accused him of leaking their saucy video.

Cyan Boujee took to her Instagram page after the video went viral and said it was the Gugulethu hitmaker who shared it on the public domain. She also suggested the clip was shot over two years ago when she wrote:

"Also keeping videos of me for two years is crazy business."

Taking to his Twitter page after the drama, Prince Kaybee ignored the chaos and focused on his music. He responded to a fan asking him for one of his remixes saying it will be coming out soon.

Prince Kaybee lauded for ignoring Cyan Boujee

Social media users are saying if it was someone else, Prince Kaybee would have gone on a rant after Cyan Boujee's accusations. Fans said the star should remain focused on his music.

@Cellular_jnr said:

"The boy is focused! Love it!"

@dineonestaSA added:

"So it was a strategy? Kudos to your marketing team shame."

@krugersville wrote:

"King, did you see what Cyan Boujee said about you and an alleged s*x tape, I know it can’t be you."

